focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
focusnewspaper.com
New Hours For City Of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center
Hickory – Beginning August 6, the City of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Despite the City’s efforts to provide information and guidance to Convenience Center visitors, the new weekend closure is...
WRAL
The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
Go Blue Ridge
Ashe County Studio Tour this weekend
Ashe County is full of rich and vibrant hills, rivers, and landscapes. Something else one can view this week is the art of Ashe County with the Ashe County Studio Tour. The tour will escort people all over the county to discover local art studios. Most of the studios are not usually open to the public, so this is a rare opportunity for people to see where these artists work and at select locations, to watch them as they create their art. It also doesn’t hurt that getting there takes you through some of the most beautiful mountain countryside the High Country has to offer! The studio tour will be accompanied by a week-long exhibit leading up to the tour weekend at the Ashe Arts Center from August 2 – 7. For more information about the event, go to ashcountyarts.org.
my40.tv
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
yadkinripple.com
A collector’s dream at Road Market
Cute cookie jars for sale at the U.S. 21 Road Market in State Road. Shoppers peruse the booths in downtown Elkin at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Folk art facejugs for sale at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Colorful vintage glassware, a popular item for collectors, on display...
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
xpopress.com
NC Mineral and Gem Festival 2022
Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils, and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones, and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry, and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom-designed piece of jewelry, or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.
Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events
(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains
As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
Go Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Relay Race Road Closure Pending
One of the the longest running relay races in the United States is the Blue Ridge Relay Race will proceed next month. The race takes place in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. You can have a maximum team of 12 people and a minimum team...
WRAL
Hidden history: In hotel, theatre, Boone and Blowing Rock connect past to present
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Named for American pioneer Daniel Boone, Boone, N.C, is the seat of Watauga County — and in name alone is the perfect encapsulation of all the history that the county holds. Since its founding in 1849, Watauga...
New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on tap, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Advisory for Watauga County – Friday August 5, 2022
Watauga NC- 146 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022. …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. WHERE…Eastern Watauga County in Northwest North Carolina. WHEN…Until 445 PM EDT. IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. ADDITIONAL...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
The Tomahawk
Election Report: Big night for Potter, Tester
Reporting live from the offices of the Johnson County Election Commission, the results are in for the August 4 primary and county elections. First up, is the race everyone has been watching. Larry Potter has defeated Tate Davis, Eric Garland, Mark Gladden, and Scott Mast to replace outgoing county, Mayor Mike Taylor.
lakenormanpublications.com
Public comments sought on road projects for Gaston, Lincoln counties
LINCOLNTON – The Gaston-Cleveland-Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization (GCLMPO) has established a public comment period to amend the 2020-29 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The documents will be available for review at gclmpo.org and public comments will be received throughout the month of August.
wcyb.com
Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend
BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
