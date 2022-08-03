ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
New Hours For City Of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center

Hickory – Beginning August 6, the City of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Despite the City’s efforts to provide information and guidance to Convenience Center visitors, the new weekend closure is...
HICKORY, NC
The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains

This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Ashe County Studio Tour this weekend

Ashe County is full of rich and vibrant hills, rivers, and landscapes. Something else one can view this week is the art of Ashe County with the Ashe County Studio Tour. The tour will escort people all over the county to discover local art studios. Most of the studios are not usually open to the public, so this is a rare opportunity for people to see where these artists work and at select locations, to watch them as they create their art. It also doesn’t hurt that getting there takes you through some of the most beautiful mountain countryside the High Country has to offer! The studio tour will be accompanied by a week-long exhibit leading up to the tour weekend at the Ashe Arts Center from August 2 – 7. For more information about the event, go to ashcountyarts.org.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
A collector’s dream at Road Market

Cute cookie jars for sale at the U.S. 21 Road Market in State Road. Shoppers peruse the booths in downtown Elkin at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Folk art facejugs for sale at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Colorful vintage glassware, a popular item for collectors, on display...
ELKIN, NC
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NC Mineral and Gem Festival 2022

Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils, and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones, and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry, and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom-designed piece of jewelry, or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events

(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Blue Ridge Relay Race Road Closure Pending

One of the the longest running relay races in the United States is the Blue Ridge Relay Race will proceed next month. The race takes place in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. You can have a maximum team of 12 people and a minimum team...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on tap, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Flood Advisory for Watauga County – Friday August 5, 2022

Watauga NC- 146 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022. …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. WHERE…Eastern Watauga County in Northwest North Carolina. WHEN…Until 445 PM EDT. IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. ADDITIONAL...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Election Report: Big night for Potter, Tester

Reporting live from the offices of the Johnson County Election Commission, the results are in for the August 4 primary and county elections. First up, is the race everyone has been watching. Larry Potter has defeated Tate Davis, Eric Garland, Mark Gladden, and Scott Mast to replace outgoing county, Mayor Mike Taylor.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Public comments sought on road projects for Gaston, Lincoln counties

LINCOLNTON – The Gaston-Cleveland-Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization (GCLMPO) has established a public comment period to amend the 2020-29 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The documents will be available for review at gclmpo.org and public comments will be received throughout the month of August.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend

BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
BRISTOL, VA

