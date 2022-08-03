ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation

Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today.
Motley Fool

Roku Stock Crash: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Roku's slowing revenue growth and expanding losses are concerning investors. The pullback in advertising budgets induced by the slowdown in the economy is hurting Roku. Volatility in share prices can be tough to handle, but Roku's business fundamentals still look solid.
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
Motley Fool

A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now

Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings

These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years.
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

The increasing demand for health insurance is a major growth catalyst for Cigna. Bristol-Myers boasts a robust drug portfolio and pipeline. The two stocks are priced at dirt cheap valuations for their quality.
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday

Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy This World-Class Fintech Stock While It's Down 49%

PayPal's growth will vastly improve once eBay is completely out of the picture. The company's move to reduce its cost structure should boost its margins in the coming years. Despite its recent jump, PayPal still trades at an alluring valuation.
Motley Fool

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunged. Here's Why.

The company's restructuring plan is off to a rough start.
Motley Fool

Why I Own EPD Stock

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

Why Dutch Bros Stock Jumped 18% in July

What happened. Shares of coffee shop chain Dutch...
Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Surged 27.8% in July

Sentiment improved for high-growth companies as the Nasdaq Composite staged a sharp recovery. MercadoLibre announced record second-quarter revenue with continued growth in both gross merchandise value and total payment volume. Its Mercado Pago division is expanding its fintech capabilities by introducing additional financial services.
Motley Fool

3 Potential Paths for Ethereum After the Big Merge

In a baseline scenario, the Merge happens as planned, and Ethereum becomes a full proof-of-stake blockchain with greater speed, efficiency and throughput capacity. In a best-case scenario, Ethereum continues to wow investors with even more planned upgrades, the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge. In a worst-case scenario, the Merge does...
