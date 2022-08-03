Phemex Partners With Université Paris Dauphine-PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency

Read on cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
Crypto "Has to Transform Into Something Useful" by 2032: Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin has said that blockchain applications will need to prove their utility rather than promise that they could be useful in the future in the next 10 years. Buterin also said that he expects some Optimistic Rollup projects working on scaling Ethereum today will pivot to embrace ZK-Rollups because of their "fundamental advantages."
Ethereum Users Flock to Optimism for Aave Liquidity Mining Launch
OP token liquidity mining is now active on the Optimism version of Aave. Since the update went live, deposits to Aave on Optimism have increased 493%. The liquidity mining program has also helped push Optimism's total value locked up to over $1.5 billion. A new liquidity mining program on Aave...
Brevan Howard Subsidiary Raises $1B for Crypto Fund
Brevan Howard Asset Management has reportedly raised over $1 billion for its digital asset subsidiary, BH Digital. Launched in Sep. 2021, BH Digital now has a total capacity of $1.5 billion for the crypto market; a lack of liquidity is currently preventing the firm from deploying the totality of its funds.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies
How to upset Russian freight companies, Elon Musk, Chinese authorities and Kylie Jenner in one go? Whether Russian air freight firms, Saudi Arabian plane owners or others, Dan Streufert said his group gets dozens of "requests" each year to stop posting aircrafts' whereabouts.
Meta Rolls Out Instagram NFT Feature in 100 Countries
Meta's Instagram is rolling out an NFT feature across 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. The feature will initially support Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow NFTs. Meta has increasingly embraced the Metaverse and Web3 since it rebranded from Facebook in October 2021. The social media giant...
