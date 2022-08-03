ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release names of family of 5 found dead at Orlando home

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Investigators walk into a home at 9873 Lake District Lane in Orlando on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A family of five (3 adults and 2 children) were found dead inside the home after an apparent murder-suicide. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday released the names of the family found dead a day earlier in an apparent murder-suicide inside their home on the southeast end of the city.

Investigators say Donovan Ramírez, 45, killed his wife, 39-year-old Stephanie Ramírez, along with their three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22; Sunny Ramírez, 11; and Shelby Ramírez, 7.

A gun was found at the scene, and the Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death, OPD said in a statement released Wednesday. The agency didn’t give any indication as to a motive for the killings.

Police arrived at the home at 1 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check when they found the family dead inside their home on Lake District Lane in southeast Orlando, where neighbors said they had been living the last couple months.

Attempts to reach relatives of the family were unsuccessful.

“Investigators worked overnight to gather as much information as possible. As this is still an active and ongoing investigation, no further updates will be provided at this time,” said a statement attributed to OPD spokespeople Andrea Otero and Heidi Rodríguez. “We thank the media and public for their patience as we gather information to provide to you of this tragic incident.”

News of the alleged murder-suicide followed after two similar cases earlier this year in Seminole County, including one in April at an unincorporated Winter Park home that left three dead , and another in Casselberry where a man killed his wife, son and mother-in-law before killing himself.

In the latter case, the wife, Zuleika López Ávila, called police six days earlier to report her husband’s gun, but officers said they found no evidence of physical violence or a threat so no action was taken.

It’s not clear whether OPD has previously responded to the Lake District Lane home prior to Tuesday’s well-being check. Requests for records have not yet been fulfilled.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com

