San Diego, CA

California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act

 3 days ago
Alexi Brial
3d ago

Our graduating youths cannot stay in their hometown/college town due to the cost of living. This is running them all off and leaving San Diego w only the rich and the government funded housing. I was born n raised here. Very sad to see.

3d ago

Most Democratic laws drive inflation higher. Thank biden and globalists  worldwide for inflation, they are using it to kill off excess population.. Biden is keeping his promise to the UN to depopulate America, and is driving the inflation globally through American policy. BIDEN IS MORE LOYAL TO THE UN THEN THE US.

Bob Bandfield
2d ago

what about the landlords that didn't get rent in the 2 years due to covid. everyone got extra checks..didn't have to pay rent..couldn't make people move so owners were stuck. now they can get some of the money they lost back people are complaining. sure it might seem like alot but try not having income for 2 years but still had all the ip keep taxes and their mortgage payments

