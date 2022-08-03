Over 1 million signatures submitted for California Taxpayer Protection Act

Read on www.kusi.com
the tooth
3d ago
Pay attention California. The taxes are outrageous. They want more sign the petition
Reply
7
Related
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
Rural Counties Push Back as California Seeks to Expedite Solar and Wind Energy Projects
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
Desperate California Anti-Gunners Wreck Junior Shooter Clubs
Organized youth shooting is disappearing in California as a result of a new law sold as banning advertising guns to kids but also potentially penalizes any promotion of firearms to minors. Rightfully criticized as a totalitarian attack on gun-oriented speech, the law is also an example of desperation on the part of those opposed to firearms, who lost big in the Supreme Court, see DIY firearms makers slipping beyond their grasp, and are now reduced to lashing out at an entire culture.
Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Force multipliers: How one donor network is pushing the envelope on California campaign money
Govern For California is using a network of local chapters to amplify the influence of its donors on legislative races. Among the biggest beneficiaries so far is Assemblymember Robert Rivas, who wants to become the next Assembly speaker.
California county larger than several states to have secession measure on 2022 ballot
SAN BERNARDINO -- Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: "Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options...
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
RELATED PEOPLE
In California, abortion could become a constitutional right. So could birth control.
Sacramento — Californians will decide in November whether to lock the right to abortion into the state constitution. If they vote "yes" on Proposition 1, they will also lock in a right that has gotten less attention: the right to birth control. Should the measure succeed, California would become...
kusi.com
James Gallagher, Assembly Republican, reacts to the passage of SB 1100
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Legislators are weighing in after State Bill 1100 passed in the Senate on Thursday. The bill would allow presiding members holding public meeting to remove disruptive attendees. It now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed. Top Republican of the State...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canyon News
Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency
SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
KCRA.com
Democratic lawmakers representing Delta-area urge Gov. Newsom to cancel Delta tunnel plan
California lawmakers representing the state’s Delta area are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel his plan for an underground tunnel that would reroute water from Northern to Southern California. Representatives John Garamendi, Josh Harder, Jerry McNerney and Mike Thompson, all Democrats, released a joint statement in response to...
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
Farm workers begin march to Sacramento in support of voting rights bill
Farm workers all across California embarked on a 24-day, 35-mile march from Delano to Sacramento. The march is to preserve union voting rights.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
Comments / 7