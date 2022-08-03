$250,000 bond is set for Versailles woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend

Read on www.kjluradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc17news.com
Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
kjluradio.com
Ongoing narcotics investigation in Morgan County turns up 3 ounces of meth & suspected LSD
Two Morgan County residents are arrested on drug charges following an ongoing narcotics investigation. David Hilgar, 36, of Versailles, and Andrea White, 29, of Stover, were taken into custody Wednesday, August 3 and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The...
Man arrested in connection to Camdenton shooting
UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Everitt has been formally charged and will be in court on Aug. 8. at 8:30 a.m. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Camdenton was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in connection to a shooting, according to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release. Corbin L. Everitt, 36, of Sunshine Beach was arrested […]
Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket
Three men have been charged with attempted robbery in an incident last week outside a Columbia store. The post Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago
Two Jefferson City men are now facing charges for a shooting outside a local convenience store earlier this year. Kristopher Johnson, 21, and Vron Blassingame, 20, were charged Tuesday. Blassingame is charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Johnson is facing those same charges, as well as one count of resisting arrest.
kjluradio.com
Charges filed against Jefferson City man accused of firing gun into air during disturbance
Charges are now filed against a Jefferson City man who was arrested after firing a gun during a disturbance earlier this week. Eddie Ross, 42, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to Ross’ home in the...
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for assaulting several people, including deputy, during robbery in Linn Creek
An eastern Missouri man is arrested, accused of assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a robbery at the Y Road General Store Wednesday morning. A witness said a man attacked several employees and customers inside the store. The man, later identified as Jeffrey Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, allegedly demanded money from the register and damaged property inside the store. Authorities say he broke the glass out of the door before fleeing in a white pickup truck.
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman dies when she's ejected from her scooter during a 3-vehicle crash
A Jefferson City woman dies following a three-vehicle accident just southwest of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chantelle Gianino, 24, was driving her scooter on Highway 54 late Friday night when the accident occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says a 16-year-old boy...
Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say
Columbia police seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $180,000 on the street along with suspected fake pills that might contain fentanyl and guns Wednesday, according to court documents. The post Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman sentenced to probation related to assault last year
One of two women arrested for an assault and robbery last year in northeast Columbia pleads guilty. On Monday, Shaunasty Townsend pleaded down to one count of stealing a firearm. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The incident happened in April 2021 on Elm Grove Drive when the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice
Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
KYTV
Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man killed in crash near Lebanon
A Laclede County man is killed when he rolls his pickup truck just northeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Junior McGuire, 66, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway MM at Pennbrook Road yesterday afternoon, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Troopers say McGuire crossed the center line, hit a car, overturned, and was ejected from his truck.
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0