KFVS12
Heartland law enforcement participate in active shooter training
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - "I'm always worried about them at school. That's a daily prayer just protect them and keep them safe," Toni Burdine said. Like any parent, Burdine said her worst nightmare is something bad happening to their children, especially at school.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool down
State investigators will be called to look into the incident involving a video of the Butler County Jail. Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today.
wpsdlocal6.com
91-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Benton, Illinois, located, EMA says
BENTON, IL — Police are searching for a 91-year-old man reported missing in Benton, Illinois. The Benton Police Department says 91-year-old Lawrence Zicker was last seen Friday in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton.
KFVS12
Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Classrooms across the Heartland will be filled with students soon and the city of Cairo is making back-to-school a community-wide event. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Games, food, school physicals and dental cleaning are just some of the free things community leaders and volunteers offered earlier Thursday.
KFVS12
Perry County, Ill. receives $400K grant to repair county buildings
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The county received a $400,000 grant to repair some county buildings. Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis announced on Thursday, August 4 that they received a Fiscal Year 2022-2023 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development. The grant is part of the Rebuild Illinois emphasis from the state.
KFVS12
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass shares what it means to students who receive school supplies from the annual Stuff the Bus event.
wish989.com
Missing Carbondale Teen Found
CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street.
WTVW
Illinois back to school tax holiday takes effect
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The state of Illinois has began it’s a back to school tax holiday which will decrease taxes on school supplies. The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent between August 5-14th. This is the first time the state has done this in over a decade.
KFVS12
No-kill animal shelter receives $1,300 donation
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A no-kill animal shelter received a $1,300 donation from a southern Illinois casino. Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented Project Hope No-Kill Animal Shelter with the donation. According to a release from the casino, casino patrons can drop leftover cash vouchers or other donations...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion explores Lucile Mine as as possible solution to water crisis
MARION, KY — Marion, Kentucky, is taking a harder look at one option for a long-term solution to its ongoing water crisis: the Lucile Mine. However, if the city can use the mine, it wouldn't be a quick fix. It is an intermediate or potential long-term solution.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters provided a blast of cool relief for kids wanting to escape the heat on Friday afternoon, August 5. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department rolled out the hoses, not to put out a fire, but to cool off some neighborhood kids.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
wsiu.org
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
KFVS12
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fill a bag with books at Marion Carnegie Library
MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a book sale.
wsiu.org
In one southern Illinois town, residents grapple with abortion's past and future
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Addison Pesek sits on the curb of a 1950s-era Dairy Queen, the small ice cream shop's neon glow washing over her and her family on a recent summer evening. Dozens of local residents wait in line to order from the Carbondale staple as the 22-year-old discusses abortion rights.
Officials in Marion detail new plans in water crisis
MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion sent out a press release detailing plans to get water to Marion. Officials say Marion has had several different engineering companies working on different projects around the city. One of these groups has completed another round of sampling and testing at Lake George. The city expects a proposal […]
Magic 95.1
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck
NBC Chicago
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff's deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about the fake news story.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
