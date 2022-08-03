ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, IL

KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool down

Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Classrooms across the Heartland will be filled with students soon and the city of Cairo is making back-to-school a community-wide event. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Games, food, school physicals and dental cleaning are just some of the free things community leaders and volunteers offered earlier Thursday.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Perry County, Ill. receives $400K grant to repair county buildings

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The county received a $400,000 grant to repair some county buildings. Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis announced on Thursday, August 4 that they received a Fiscal Year 2022-2023 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development. The grant is part of the Rebuild Illinois emphasis from the state.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Missing Carbondale Teen Found

CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. She’s known...
CARBONDALE, IL
WTVW

Illinois back to school tax holiday takes effect

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The state of Illinois has began it’s a back to school tax holiday which will decrease taxes on school supplies. The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent between August 5-14th. This is the first time the state has done this in over a decade.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

No-kill animal shelter receives $1,300 donation

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A no-kill animal shelter received a $1,300 donation from a southern Illinois casino. Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented Project Hope No-Kill Animal Shelter with the donation. According to a release from the casino, casino patrons can drop leftover cash vouchers or other donations...
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion explores Lucile Mine as as possible solution to water crisis

MARION, KY — Marion, Kentucky, is taking a harder look at one option for a long-term solution to its ongoing water crisis: the Lucile Mine. However, if the city can use the mine, it wouldn't be a quick fix. It is an intermediate or potential long-term solution. Friday, city...
MARION, KY
wsiu.org

Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget

178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Carbondale church invests in solar panels

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Fill a bag with books at Marion Carnegie Library

MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a...
MARION, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Officials in Marion detail new plans in water crisis

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion sent out a press release detailing plans to get water to Marion. Officials say Marion has had several different engineering companies working on different projects around the city. One of these groups has completed another round of sampling and testing at Lake George. The city expects a proposal […]
MARION, KY
NBC Chicago

Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant

A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro

A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
MURPHYSBORO, IL

