Norfolk State University joins Grow with Google’s career readiness program for Black college students

Norfolk State University is joining the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program, which helps students from historically Black colleges and universities prepare for digital careers.

“Norfolk State University’s Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, in partnership with the Office of Career Services, is pleased to support our student’s digital literacy through the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program,” Khadijah Miller, dean and professor of interdisciplinary studies, said in a press release . “We are enthusiastic for our students to review, develop, enhance and demonstrate their knowledge, ability, and comfortability with not only varying digital competencies but also to support their quest for entrepreneurship and employment.”

The program started in 2020. It provides funding to career centers at historically Black colleges and universities, as well as workshops and other resources in design thinking, project management and professional brand building.

“Young adults should have the opportunity to learn digital skills for today’s jobs,” Tia McLaurin, community engagement manager with Google, said in a press release. “We’re proud to work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to bring the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program to Norfolk State University to help more students prepare for the workforce.”

A $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the country’s largest organization representing the Black College Community according to a press release, will help the program train 100,000 students by 2025.

