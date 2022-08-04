ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Huge sculpture of bacterium goes on show at National Museum of Scotland

By Katharine Hay
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A 90ft long, inflatable sculpture of a bacterium has been suspended from the ceiling of the National Museum of Scotland’s grand gallery.

The artwork, by Bristol-based Luke Jerram, represents Escherichia coli, commonly known as E.coli, as five million times bigger than its real life size.

The bacteria are found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals.

The colossal sculpture is on display as part of the Edinburgh Art Festival which runs from July 28 until August 28 at venues across the capital city.

It was made to reflect upon the importance of bacteria for humans and the planet.

Commenting on his work, Mr Jerram said: “Making visible the microscopic world around us, the artwork was made as an experimental object to contemplate.

“When standing next to it, does the bacteria alter our personal sense of scale?

“Does it look scary, beautiful, comical or alien?

“Will audiences be attracted or repelled by it?”

Although some forms of E.coli bacteria can cause illness and even death in humans, the use of bacteria can also be vital to medical research.

Alison Cromarty, head of exhibitions and design at National Museums Scotland said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this spectacular creation to Scotland for the first time.

“It’s great to have it on display during the festival period and particularly as part of the Edinburgh Art Festival.”

This giant inflatable sculpture was made for the Krebs Fest, a celebration of the scientific research of Sir Hans Krebs, who won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1953, and presented at University of Sheffield.

The artwork has since been presented in other venues around the UK including the Eden Project, before coming to Edinburgh.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Adventure park unveils world’s longest inflatable assault course

The world’s longest inflatable assault course has opened in Scotland’s capital.The Tartan Titan, launched at Conifox Adventure Park in Edinburgh, has officially broken the Guinness World Record by nearly 73 metres.Some of Scotland’s most famous faces attended an exclusive launch of the 568-metre course.They included Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, rugby’s Jamie Ritchie, and lacrosse star Susie Oliphant, as well as Edinburgh politicians Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine.The record course transports participants into their favourite game shows, including Ninja Warriors, Gladiator and Total Wipeout.James Gammell, managing director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “The Tartan Titan has been fantastically well-received and we’re...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
ANIMALS
Indy100

In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Bristol#National Museums Scotland
The Independent

Covid infections down as hospital admissions fall ‘rapidly’

Covid infections in the UK have now begun to fall as hospital admissions fall ‘rapidly’, new data shows. Just over 3.1 million people in the UK tested positive for Covid-19 last week, down from more than 3.7 million the week prior, data from the Office for National Statistics. shows. Figures show 2.6 million people in England, 156,200 in Wales, 113,400 in Northern Ireland, and 272,000 in Scotland had Covid in the week of 20 July.Infections fell accross all age groups, according to the ONS data, but despite falls the statistics authourity said Covid rates were still high. Earlier this week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Micro-artists team up to create tiny Commonwealth Games tributes

A pair of artists whose work can only be enjoyed through the lens of a microscope have teamed up to create tiny tributes to Commonwealth Games athletes competing in their native city of Birmingham.Dr Willard Wigan, a micro sculptor, and Graham Short, a micro engraver, have each used their particular skills in a nod to competitors currently entertaining the crowds.Dr Wigan, 65, has created two pieces: Aim for Gold and Point of Glory – a personal tribute to Team England triathlete Katerina Johnson-Thompson, who has since gone on to win triathlon gold in the Games.Both designs have each been fixed...
VISUAL ART
Indy100

The hidden reason Prince William hugged England's Lionesses, according to Royal butler

Prince William may have broken royal protocol at Euro 2022 when he hugged the Lionesses - but a former royal butler suggested that the gesture was “deliberate.” Last weekend, the football team beat Germany with a score of 2-1, which ended England’s nearly 60-year wait for a trophy by claiming a first major tournament win since 1966. The Duke of Cambridge, a football fan himself, was in the crowd joyously cheering the team on.And after the game, he headed to the pitch to congratulate the players on their win and hand over their medals.To further express praise for the team,...
U.K.
Indy100

Tiny manuscript by 13-year-old Charlotte Bronte returns to Yorkshire home

A miniature manuscript by the 13-year-old Charlotte Bronte has returned to her home in West Yorkshire, 200 years after it was written.The last of more than two dozen of the famous “little books” known to be in private hands was bought by a charity in April for 1.25 million dollars (£973,000) after surfacing for the first time in more than a century.Its buyers, British literary charity Friends of National Libraries (FNL), donated the book to the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth, where it is now on display after returning this week.The 15-page manuscript, smaller than a playing card, is dated...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
Indy100

Jasper and Willow share Cat of the Year award for bringing ‘comfort’ to hospice

Two rescue cats who live in a hospice have won the National Cat of the Year award for the “comfort and support they bring to people at the end of their life”.Jasper and Willow, brother and sister, were named joint National Cat of the Year 2022 for the impact they have in St Peter and St James Hospice in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.The cats were adopted in 2018 and have lived in the hospice, providing comfort and companionship for its residents and others, ever since.Front of house manager at the hospice, Jackie Manville, said: “We are over the moon that...
PETS
Indy100

A scared homeowner is trying to give away a 'cursed fridge' that is haunted by their stepmother

A spooked homeowner is giving away a "cursed fridge" haunted by the soul of their stepmother.Locals said posters advertising the appliance popped up in a number of locations in London, including near Old Street tube station.The bizarre poster claims to be from a worried person who is giving away the doomed kitchen appliance because it is cursed.It stated: "My stepmother had a heart attack on our kitchen floor in the middle of an electrical storm, and her soul was transferred in to the computer unit of our smart fridge."She has been subtly undermining me ever since, commenting on how many...
U.K.
BBC

Covid infections continuing to fall around the UK

Covid infections are continuing to fall in the UK, dropping by more than half a million in a week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Roughly 2.6 million people had the virus in the week to 26 July, compared to 3.2 million the previous week. The number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Grandmother, 93, completes fifth wing-walk after being inspired by chocolate ad

A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester on Thursday, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.“I wanted to do this to prove...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy