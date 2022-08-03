ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapids acquire Felipe Gutierrez from Chilean club

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Colorado Rapids acquired midfielder Felipe Gutierrez from Chilean side C.D. Universidad Catolica on loan for the remainder of the season on Wednesday.

Sporting Kansas City will receive $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money from the Rapids in exchange for Gutierrez’s MLS priority.

“Felipe is an experienced player at the highest levels of the game and brings additional quality and depth to the club at a key juncture in the season,” Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said in a news realse. “His ability to dictate tempo and control games, along with his familiarity with MLS, will be an asset as we continue our push to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season.”

Gutierrez, 31, recorded 27 goals and 26 assists in 134 appearances across all competitions during his two stints with C.D. Universidad Catolica (2009-12 2021-present). In between, he spent time in Europe in Netherland’s Eredivisie with FC Twente and later with Spain’s Real Betis in La Liga.

He has represented Chile’s senior national team on 35 occasions.

–FIeld Level Media

