ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Memories of the past: Fishing was Fine Any Ole Time

By LISA ABSHIRE
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4cZO_0h3Kwih200

The best I can recollect, my Daddy first started teaching me to fish when I was three years old. He took a tiny toy fishing pole and strung it with actual line. Then Dad caught a bucket of pan fish up the river and dumped them in the creek that ran through our property. He stood beside me and explained all about casting and reeling. All I knew was how exciting it was when I finally got a tiny red eye into the bank. My Mom always said a smile broke out that went ear to ear. That experience started a lifetime love of fishing. Most importantly, it led to many grand adventures with my Dad. As I grew older, Dad taught me the fine art of setting the hook, recognizing when you were getting a bite, knowing where the best place to catch fish was, and so much more. We spent hours pouring through In-Fisherman magazines studying what color of lures walleyes prefer. We loved to watch Bill Dance reel in fish every Saturday. My Mom wasn't quite as thrilled about the situation. She kept discovering all the canned corn missing because we took it for carp bait. She never stayed mad long when she saw how happy catching a big one made us.
RELATED: Take a look at our other memories of the past in Summers County Dad always loved to test the drag on his outfits before we went fishing. He had practice lures to use so that nothing got accidentally hooked. I always had to pretend to be the carp running off with the bait and fighting being reeled in. What fun those simple things were. Dad always got the gear ready the night before and set it all in one place. I had a Zebco 33 outfit he bought me as a surprise. I still use that reel to this day. Dad's pride and joy was a World War Two medical bag he used for his extra gear. He would always wonder if his Dad used anything similar in the war. I think one of the most memorable fishing trips happened when I was around 10. The water was low, so I was standing on a rock out in the river. Suddenly I felt the familiar tug that signaled a fish was biting. I took the steps to set the hook and proceeded to reel it in. What I saw at the end of the line looked like a monster. It was about a foot long and brown with feet and a square head. I squalled like a banshee and threw the pole to Dad. He laughed so hard he could barely speak, but he told me it was what locals called a water dog. I didn't know what that was, but I knew I never wanted to see one again. The next best adventure happened a year later. My Aunt Ruth and Uncle Bob came up to fish with us. We probably caught 25 carp between us that weekend. As soon as you threw out a line, you got another bite. We even caught a white one, which none of us had seen before. The highlight of the weekend had to be when my Uncle Bob fell and had to scoot down the hill on his backside. Since no one was hurt, we all had a good laugh. We had many more great fishing adventures and so many wonderful memories. Now my youngest child and I carry on the tradition. Here's to you, Dad. Thanks for the memories and the knowledge.

The post Memories of the past: Fishing was Fine Any Ole Time appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
ENVIRONMENT
Whiskey Riff

Man Gets Taken Out Restocking A Lake With Fish

The other stocking methods I’ve seen aren’t this redneck and I think that’s what I love about this one so much. You don’t need a special airplane or a cool trout waterslide, it’s just some boys and box of fish trying to make a lake have something worth catching.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Summers County, WV
City
Hinton, WV
Outdoor Life

The Best New Fishing Lures of ICAST 2022

The wait is over to see the best new fishing lures from the annual ICAST Show. After months and sometimes years of tweaking, designing, changing, and testing lures for bass, panfish, and inshore saltwater species, companies introduced a boatload of items at the summer fishing industry convention in Orlando. Retailers, media, and others at the show saw everything from micro-baits for bluegills and crappie to large, noisy topwaters and a slew of soft plastics for bass and toothy saltfish.
ORLANDO, FL
Salon

Should you tip your kid's camp counselors? The answer is tricky

It was the last afternoon of the last day of the boy's summer session at the private day camp, nestled in a neighborhood of Brooklyn famed for its density of affluent, liberal parents. His father arrived, right on time, to pick the boy up and offer his family's goodbyes and gratitude to the staff. He discreetly handed the teenage girl who'd been one of the boy's counselors an envelope, which she in turn discreetly tucked into her bag. Inside was a note that read "Thank you" … and a single five dollar bill. Tipping — it's awkward.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheConversationAU

Vale Judith Durham, the cuddly Aussie 'girl-next-door' whose soaring voice found international fame

Judith Durham, one of Australia’s most recognisable voices, has passed away at 79. An icon of the Australian music industry as lead singer for The Seekers and a solo artist, hers was an enduring female voice in an industry still dominated by men. Georgie Girl, A World of Our Own and The Carnival Is Over are just a few of the songs that will always ring best with her vocals. Her artistry and approach was an alternative to the swinging 60s in popular music. There were no gimmicks to her art – just a soaring voice delivered with precision. Born Judith...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fine Art#Fishing Line#Fisherman#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing
Phys.org

Researchers work to restore iconic West Virginia red spruce forests 

Clearcutting and wildfires decimated the red spruce, once the dominant, high-elevation tree species in West Virginia, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Nowadays, only 10% of the state's historic red spruce coverage remains and it faces a new threat in climate change.  . West Virginia University researchers Donald Brown...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Black Knight Pool to close indefinitely

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Tuesday that the Black Knight pool will close indefinitely due to a shortage of lifeguards. A Tuesday afternoon announcement from the Black Knight Country Club indicated the indefinite shutdown, citing lack of sufficient lifeguard staffing as the cause. Notably, the closure appears...
BECKLEY, WV
Field & Stream

How to Buy Your First Fly-Fishing Rod

Over the last few years, I’ve noticed a big uptick in beginner fly anglers. My gauge for this is my inbox. Listeners of my podcasts know that I do my best to answer emailed questions, and a huge percentage of them are from people looking for gear recommendations. Many of these folks have spent years fishing with conventional tackles and are ready to take the leap into the fly game, which can be a daunting leap. Fly fishing is a completely new technique, and just because you can send a Spook 100 feet with a baitcaster doesn’t mean you’ll be able to cast a dry fly even half that distance. Not to mention that very little translates from conventional gear to fly gear when it comes to rod weights, actions, lengths, and line size. Essentially, you’re starting from scratch. But with a simple formula and basic understanding of how fly rods, reels, and lines function together, you’ll be able to pick the perfect set up.
HOBBIES
Lootpress

Chief Logan to host Supermoon Spectacular event

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Chief Logan State Park and Lodge will host a Supermoon Spectacular event next weekend. The event will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the fire pit location from 9:00pm to 12:00am. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy...
LOGAN, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy