Sundance Institute Partners With The Asian American Foundation On New Fellowship And Scholarship For AAPI Artists

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

The Sundance Institute has partnered with The Asian American Foundation to launch a new fellowship and scholarship, which will look to improve AAPI representation in the film and television industries over the long term by providing up-and-coming AAPI artists with the creative and tactical support necessary to grow professionally.

The Sundance Institute | The Asian American Foundation Fellowship and Collab Scholarship are made possible by support from TAAF, through a $400,000 grant provided by its AAPI Giving Challenge partner Panda Express, as well as The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, which will contribute $140,000. The funding will provide artists with grants and resources to support their work in the program over the course of the next two years.

Sundance and TAAF’s Fellowship will offer six AAPI artists per year a year-round learning experience to advance their professional development. Each fellow selected will receive a $20,000 unrestricted grant to support their individual projects, as well as customized support from the Institute based on their goals.

TAAF’s support will also fund the Sundance scholarships for six emerging AAPI creatives per year, who will be able to enroll in a live, online course focused on their discipline of choice, receive a Creator+ Sundance Collab membership to access Master Classes in the video library, participate in exclusive networking and community-building events, and receive feedback from Sundance Collab Advisors on their projects.

“TAAF is helping build the infrastructure needed to increase AAPI representation and storytelling so that our communities can feel a broader sense of belonging in this country. Investing in and empowering AAPI artists is a powerful way of ensuring our stories are seen as part of the fabric of American life and culture,” said TAAF’s CEO, Norman Chen. “That’s why we are thrilled to collaborate with the Sundance Institute and our philanthropic partners to support AAPI artists who deserve the resources and opportunities they need to be leading storytellers in their fields.”

“Asian American and Pacific Islander experiences are diverse and multifaceted, and creative industries have a significant role to play in properly highlighting these stories through investing in AAPI artists. Our Fellowship in collaboration with TAAF was created for this purpose,” added the Sundance Institute’s Director of Documentary Film and Artist Programs, Carrie Lozano. “The scholarships for Sundance Collab also enable us to further support AAPI artists. The Sundance Institute is grateful for the support of TAAF for helping fuel the creative development of diverse artists in our network.”

The Asian American Foundation is a convener, incubator, and funder committed to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for AAPI communities. More information on the artists selected for Sundance and TAAF’s inaugural cohort of fellows can be found below.

Vera Brunner-Sung
About the artist: Vera was born in Michigan to parents from Korea and Switzerland. Her films have been screened at festivals and museums around the world including Sundance, Rotterdam, the Whitney Museum, and Ann Arbor Film Festival.

Project: Bitterroot , a film about a Hmong man in Montana who hides the truth about his lost job and failed marriage from his mother. But when she suddenly falls ill, he must finally reckon with his painful past to save them both.

Desdemona Chiang
About the artist: Desdemona is a nationally renowned stage director working in new plays, Shakespeare, and musicals. She is known for her visceral, no-nonsense approach to storytelling, with her distinct point of view as an immigrant and Asian American woman, and a specific interest in international and multilingual stories.

Project: Made in USA , a TV series about a Chinese-American casino host who takes in the pregnant teen daughter of her wealthiest client after getting passed up for a promotion and unexpectedly fired, and turns her home into a birth hotel to regain control of her life.

Shayok Misha Chowdhury
About the artist: Misha is a many-tentacled writer and director. Misha was awarded a Jonathan Larson Grant for musical theater and collaborated on the Grammy-winning album Calling All Dawns . Upcoming: Public Obscenities (Soho Rep & Naatco). Recently: Mukhagni (The Public Theater); Brother, Brother (New York Theatre Workshop); Englandbashi (Ann Arbor Film Festival).

Project: Rheology , a live concert-memoir-physics-symposium about an artist son studying his physicist mother. She studies the strange behavior of sand. Together, they unravel the science—the story—of how things flow.

Tadashi Nakamura
About the artist: Tadashi is an Emmy-winning director and was named one of CNN’s Young People Who Rock for being the youngest filmmaker at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival and one of the Top Rising Asian American Directors on IMDb. His films include Mele Murals , Jake Shimabukuro: Life On Four Strings , A Song For Ourselves , and Pilgrimage .

Project: Third Act , on its surface, a biopic that explores Robert Nakamura’s life and role as the “Godfather of Asian American film,” made by his son, Tadashi Nakamura. But with Robert’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, the film poses a complex question: how can a father and son say goodbye?

Neo Sora
About the artist: Neo is a Japanese-American filmmaker working in New York and Tokyo. His short The Chicken (2020) premiered at Locarno International Film Festival 2020. Filmmaker magazine named Neo one of the 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2020. In 2022, he participated in the Sundance Screenwriters and Directors Lab.

Project: Earthquake , a feature film focused on a rabble-rousing teenager living in near-future Tokyo, where inhabitants await the next big earthquake, who must decide between continuing a life of youthful abandon, or losing one of his best friends whose blossoming political consciousness has made him more distant.

Sean Wang
About the artist: Sean is a filmmaker from Fremont, CA, and a 2020 Sundance Ignite Fellow. Most recently, his film, H.A.G.S (Have A Good Summer) , was acquired and released by the New York Times. He is currently developing his first feature film, Dìdi (弟弟) , which was awarded the SFFILM Rainin Grant.

Project: Dìdi (弟弟) , a feature film set in Fremont, CA in 2008. In the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable thirteen-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can’t teach him: how to skate, how to flirt and how to love your mom.

For the Sundance Institute’s list of scholarship recipients, read on.

Georgia Fu
About the artist: Georgia is a Taiwanese American filmmaker interested in thematics surrounding unusual points of connection. Her shorts have been recognized at festivals such as Slamdance, New Orleans Film Festival, Hollyshorts, and LAAPFF. She is currently developing two features, one of which is an adaptation of a story by Edward Yang.

Project: Approximate Joy , a feature film about a young Taiwanese American teenager who decides to run away with her high school history teacher to escape her grief from the sudden death of her father. On the road, she discovers that no matter how far you run, you cannot run away from yourself.

Leomax (Ziyuan) He
About the artist: Leomax received his bachelor’s degree in Digital Media Arts and is currently a Film Directing MFA candidate at CalArts. He is an alumnus of Nespresso Talents 2021 and the Artist-in-Residence program of Art Nova 100. He wants to make narratives that have a sober intoxication.

Project: Gungnir , a thesis film set in 2020 Los Angeles, in which the outbreak of COVID-19 accidentally coincides with the birthday wish of a 9 year-old boy, Leo, who wants to stop a Chinese-American girl, Charly, whom he crushes on from going back to China. He thinks the pandemic is due to his wish and panics everyday as he fears others will learn his secret.

Jenna Lam
About the artist: Jenna is a Southeast Asian creative who relishes in business operations and identifying themes in communities’ stories to convert into creative projects.

Project: Ambitious , a web series starring an impatient, bold Vietnamese-Cambodian-American girl who navigates her new life as a college-dropout despite her immigrant mother’s wishes and plans for her.

Simi Prasad
About the artist: Simi is currently a showrunner’s assistant on a new fantasy show for Disney+. Previously, she assisted a feature literary agent at WME. Simi grew up in London, England, though her American accent implies otherwise. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Princeton University with degrees in Psychology and Creative Writing.

Project: Changing of the Guard , which is about a mythical world inspired by medieval India. After a dutiful commoner’s aunt is executed for failing to prevent the mysterious murder of the king she was sworn to defend, she takes her place as an elite guard to the new authoritarian queen to protect her family from retribution.

Norbert Shieh
About the artist: Norbert is a Taiwanese-American filmmaker and cinematographer whose films explore the subtleties of the everyday. His work thrives with support from Creative Capital, CAAM, BAVC, Logan Nonfiction Program, True/False and Visual Communications. In 2019, Filmmaker magazine named him as one of 25 New Faces of Independent Film.

Project: Preserves , a feature-length documentary following the lives of those who keep a disappearing agricultural tradition alive through intimate moments between work and their quiet domestic lives. Taking place in Taiwan, the film is a lyrical portrait that explores “table to farm” for the culinary ingredient, suan cai – a pickled mustard green.

Nicole Solis-Sison
About the artist: Nicole is a multi-racial writer, producer and director. She is a founding member of the Undocumented Filmmakers Collective, an organization that tackles inequities facing immigrants in the media field. She is working on a script that explores rejection, acceptance, death, and healing as a young refugee.

Project: Papeles , a coming of age film about two young asylum refugees searching for the ICE agent that saved them.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Sundance Film Festival#Art#Macarthur Foundation#Racism#Charity#The Sundance Institute#Aapi#Giving Challenge#Panda Express
Deadline

Filipina Acting Star Lovi Poe Launches Production Company C’Est Lovi Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Filipina acting and singing star Lovi Poe has launched her own production company called C’est Lovi Productions. The company will have a special focus on showcasing Filipino stories and artists in the international marketplace and already has projects on the boil. They include Lady Luck, written by Los Angeles-based duo Geordie Kieffer and Mitch Toler, in which Poe is set to star. U.K. director Niall Johnson (White Noise) is attached to direct. The feature is currently in pre-production. Other projects in development include the psychological thriller Alyssa to which Filipino filmmaker Jerrold Tarog is attached...
NFL
Deadline

‘Dopesick’ Creator Danny Strong Still Seeking Justice Against Sackler Family – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Dopesick, the Hulu drama series starring Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard, tells the story of the opioid crisis in the U.S. between 1996 and 2007. Creator Danny Strong said during a panel discussion at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event that there’s still a chance of justice against Richard Sackler and his family, owners of OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage He said he hasn’t given up thinking that there will be justice as activists still are trying to get a U.S. attorney to indict the family for the...
NFL
Deadline

Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult Praise Their Favorite ‘The Great’ Costumes – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. If it wasn’t enough for The Great to be Emmy-nominated for its costumes, costume designer Sharon Long earned praise from her stars too. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult appeared a panel for Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event and noted that their respective Catherine the Great and Peter III wardrobe is their favorite in their entire careers. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “I think the coronation outfit I wore is my most favorite costume I’ve ever worn,” Fanning said. “In Season 3 there are a couple that might have it beat. We’re...
NFL
Deadline

‘Station Eleven’ Challenged Himesh Patel & Creators To Make Pandemic Show “Not Be About Despair” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. The creators and star of the HBO Max series Station Eleven became worried about releasing a show about a pandemic during the second year of the Covid pandemic. However, creator Patrick Somerville, director Hiro Murai and star Himesh Patel focused on the limited series’ hopeful message. “We just tried to stay true to our initial conceit, which was to make this pandemic show about intimacy and people, and not be about despair,” Murai said at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Based on the Emily St. John...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Says Series Thrives On What’s Culturally Relevant, Not Topical – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There are only two nominees in this year’s Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. But creator/star Robin Thede would prefer to focus on how her comedy  was nominated for the third year straight, not how they’re competing against only one other nominee. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Everyone’s talking about two nominees, but if anything, they should be congratulating us that we made it to the one other slot,” said Thede, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees event with her co-executive producer...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Making ‘The White Lotus’ Was Like “A Fever Dream-Type TV Camp,” Says Murray Bartlett – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. It sounds to good to be true, but it wasn’t: Actors were plucked from the hell that was the pandemic and dropped into a tropical bubble, where they would end up making The White Lotus for HBO. It would garner an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “It all seems very surreal,” admitted star Murray Bartlett, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event by fellow Emmy nominees Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Dropout’ Star Amanda Seyfried On How Her Directors Made Her Feel “Really Safe” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. The Dropout directors Michael Showalter and Francesca Gregorini zeroed in on a number of small details to help Amanda Seyfried prepare for her role as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu miniseries. Before the cameras rolled, the two sat down with Seyfried to discuss blocking and how they planned to tell a “cohesive” story on Holmes’ life — from childhood to her criminal trial for defrauding investors. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage During a Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season panel, Showalter and Gregorini recalled meeting with Seyfried to share their vision...
NFL
Deadline

Senate Votes To Proceed On Democrats’ Climate, Health And Tax Package

Click here to read the full article. The Senate on Saturday voted to advance a $700 billion package to address climate change, curb the rising cost of prescription drugs and extend Affordable Care Act benefits. The bill also will make a number of changes to the tax code, including the establishment of a 15% corporate minimum tax, intended to target major conglomerates that avoid paying taxes through a mixture of loopholes and other accounting maneuvers. The legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, now likely has the votes for final passage, a big victory for a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s agenda, which looked...
INCOME TAX
Deadline

ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

