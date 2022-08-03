‘The Tinder Swindler’ Filmmakers Felicity Morris & Bernadette Higgins Sign With Anonymous Content

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins , the filmmakers behind Netflix’s documentary phenomenon The Tinder Swindler , have signed with Anonymous Content .

The Tinder Swindler is currently up for four Emmys including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) and Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

The feature released in February follows the victims of Simon Liev, an Israeli criminal posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul on the dating app Tinder. In this way, he would woo numerous women, and con them out of millions of dollars. Morris wrote and directed the pic, which amassed over 166 million hours watched in its first 28 days on Netflix, coming in as the all-time most-watched documentary feature for the streamer. Higgins served as its producer.

Morris served as Head of U.S. Documentary for Raw TV for several years before segueing into directing. Past credits on the producing side include Netflix’s 2019 true-crime docuseries Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer .

Higgins produced the 2020 Netflix series Fear City: New York vs the Mafia and the 2019 Showtime TV Movie Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston , directed by Simon George and starring Nigel Collins, Helen-Jean Long, Jerry Izenberg and Mike Tyson.

The UK-based creatives have formed their own company, Ladywell Films, and will next co-direct another documentary series produced for Raw TV.

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s post-9/11 drama Worth , starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky for Netflix. Up next is Garth Davis’ sci-fi thriller Foe , starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, which is set for release via Amazon.

Anonymous also recently released the Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey , starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback. Upcoming series from the company include Apple TV+’s Time Bandits from Taika Waititi, Apple’s Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam, and Hulu’s Saint X , directed by Dee Rees.