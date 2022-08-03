ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent-Hosted El Chapo Series Leads New Podcast Division At Lionsgate

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Lionsgate is moving into the world of podcasts.

The studio joins the long list of television companies that have set up an audio division to respond to the increasingly booming world of podcasting.

It is launching with shows from 50 Cent and Michael Nathanson ( The Punisher ).

Lionsgate Sound will operate as a full-service podcast production company, handling podcast production for the studio’s film and television businesses while also overseeing all elements of podcast production for third party clients.

It will overseen by Gretchen Stockdale and Nicholas Caprio with Charlie Webster heading up creative for the division. Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group is a minority owner in Lionsgate Sound and will handle the day-to-day operations of the group.

The division will launch with four shows: Cuate/twin/: the downfall of El Chapo (w/t), hosted and produced by Curtis ‘50’ Cent Jackson and his newly established G-Unit Audio, and exclusively distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network; Nathanson-hosted interview podcast Playing Dead; FBI-focused show A Nation for Thieves , hosted by Justin Shenkarow; and Died and Survived , detailing near-death experiences.

Lionsgate Sound is also producing true-crime thriller The Lives and Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman for Canada’s CBC.

Lionsgate Sound will be governed by a Board of Directors comprised of Scott Herbst, EVP & Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television, Suzy Felfeli, Executive Director of Corporate Development, Lionsgate MPG development executive Scott O’Brien and Pilgrim Media’s Piligian and Stockdale. Lionsgate EVP & Head of Global Products & Experiences Jenefer Brown has also been involved with the initiative as a key facilitator of cross-company IP.

“We look forward to entering the rapidly expanding podcast market as a great source of exciting new properties as well as an opportunity to feed the growing demand for audio content with our films, television series, Starz original programming, and library titles. This initiative demonstrates Lionsgate’s 360-degree approach to content, creating an opportunity for us to continue onscreen stories and make companion podcasts to serve fans of our IP while scaling the audience base for new projects,” said Joe Drake, Chair of the Motion Picture Group, and Kevin Beggs, Chair of the Lionsgate Television Group.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50’ Cent Jackson and the other talented creators behind our upcoming shows,” said Piligian. “With our strong lineup out of the gate, we are well-positioned to reach the next generation of consumers.”

