NFL

Joe Biden Tests Negative, Will Return To Travel And Public Events — Update

By Ted Johnson and Bruce Haring
 3 days ago
UPDATE, SUNDAY, AUGUST 7: President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid on Sunday and will return to “public engagement and presidential travel,” his physician wrote in a memo.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote that Biden tested negative for the second consecutive day.

“I’m feeling good,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House for Rehoboth Beach, DE, where he has a home.

UPDATE, SATURDAY, AUGUST 6: Joe Biden tested negative for Covid on Saturday but will continue to isolate out of an abundance of caution, his doctor said.

In a memo , Dr. Kevin O’Connor said that Biden will continue the isolation measures pending a second negative test.

Biden “continues to feel very well,” O’Connor wrote.

After testing negative last week, Biden experienced a rebound last weekend.

UPDATE, FRIDAY, AUGUST 5: Joe Biden continues to test positive for Covid, almost a week after it was revealed that he had a recurrence of the virus.

His physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a memo that the president “continues to feel very well” and his cough “has almost completely resolved.”

Biden appeared early on Friday afternoon at the Blue Room balcony to give remarks on the latest jobs report and to sign two bills to address loan fraud.

UPDATE, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3: Joe Biden continues to test positive for Covid and will continue to isolate, but “continues to feel well,” his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo Wednesday.

Biden is still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than on Tuesday, O’Connor wrote. “He remains fever free and is in good spirits,” he wrote.

Biden tested positive again for Covid on Saturday, a rebound of the virus after he took Paxlovid.

UPDATE , SUNDAY, JULY 31: President Joe Biden continues to feel well, despite still showing as positive for Covid. He will remain in isolation, according to physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor. He will continue in isolation but will be working during that time and taking precautions to insulate staff, O’Connor said.

PREVOUSLY, July 30 AM: President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor. The results are what is termed a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity. It is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid,” the doctor said.

The President is not experiencing any symptoms, but will isolate at the White House. Biden is said to be feeling well and will not resume treatment, the White House said.

O’Connor claimed Biden tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning. He then tested positive on Saturday morning. “However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” the doctor noted.

Biden stopped his isolation on Wednesday, celebrating his return in remarks from the White House Rose Garden.

Olivia Bouvier
7d ago

What a decoy and a mockery they're making with the covid virus. Pretending to have a sickness and crying wolf can really happen. Be careful what you lie about President Biden...you might end up with it for real. I guess they want you to be quiet for awhile because of the weakness that you're displaying with Pelosi in China.

Reply
10
2A 4EVER
6d ago

wow, Trump just had it once with no vaccine, in and out of the hospital and back to making America great. poor old Joey can't shake it and just keeps dragging us down with him.

Reply
4
Justin Smith
7d ago

what ? do they test him every hour now ? The cognitive test is the only one that counts.

Reply
8
