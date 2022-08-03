ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Hahn dodges question on Tony La Russa's job performance: 'There should be group accountability'

By 670 Staff
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn’t have much say in hiring veteran manager Tony La Russa back in October 2020. And on Tuesday, he didn’t have much to say directly about La Russa’s job performance.

“Tony aside – this isn’t an answer about Tony – there’s nobody in this building who’s satisfied right now,” Hahn said when directly asked if he was satisfied with La Russa’s job performance. “There’s no one in this building who’s satisfied right now, and how we get to where we need to be will be a group effort.”

At 52-51 entering play Wednesday, the White Sox have had a trying, inconsistent season – but are also just two games out of first place in the AL Central, which is led by the Twins. While the White Sox have had plenty of problems – including a lack of power and an overtaxed bullpen – La Russa in particular has been scrutinized for his leadership, lineup decisions and bullpen management.

“If in the end it doesn’t work, in my opinion, there should be group accountability about it,” Hahn said.

Hahn did admit the White Sox have lost the spirit they carried in 2021 and are looking to rediscover it.

“I know that it looks like at times that we’ve lost a little bit of that swagger,” Hahn said. “I mean, in 2020ish and even last year, we were an exciting, energetic young team with some swagger and a chip on its shoulder. I think we need to recapture some of that. That group gets it.”

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

