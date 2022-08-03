Two Rebels: A Case for a Conservative Alliance Across the Pond | Opinion

Read on www.newsweek.com
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
Ukrainian Man, 64, Destroys Russian Gas Truck With Grenade Launcher—Report
"It stopped, and I fired a grenade launcher. When I hit it—everything was on fire," Valentin Didkovskiy said.
Russian Ammo Depots, Missile Systems Wiped Out in Deadly Fighting: Ukraine
Ukraine's military has reported more success against Russia as it presses forward with efforts to take back control of Kherson and other southern areas.
Zelensky Makes Public Plea to China's Xi Jinping After Calls Unanswered
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has unsuccessfully sought a conversation with China's Xi Jinping in the five months since Russia's war began.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
How Taiwan's Military Power Compares to China
As tensions surge between China and Taiwan, analysis shows the Taiwanese are dramatically outgunned on land, sea and air.
What is a Penal Colony? Brittney Griner Russian Prison Conditions Examined
The conditions in penal colonies, which make up the vast majority of Russian prisons with 684 of the 692 penitentiaries, differ from a typical prison.
Donald Trump Just Had His 'Worst Day' Yet: Watergate Prosecutor
The Justice Department's latest subpoena is likely to hand federal investigators bombshell information for their probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
NATO Planes Conducting 24/7 Air Patrols Over Putin's Potential Next Targets
"Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO forces stand ready to secure allied airspace against all threats," NATO said in a video Thursday.
Russia Claims it 'Destroyed' HIMARS—What We Do Know, What We Don't
The U.S.-sourced weapons system is touted as a "game-changer" in the conflict, but has Russia taken down any of them? Newsweek Fact Check looked at the claims.
Russians Shield from HIMARS Using Pyramidal Radar Reflectors: Intelligence
Britain's Ministry of Defence said that Russia had responded to Kyiv's forces targeting bridges by Kherson.
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
Trump Ally Skeptical of Jared Kushner's Cancer Diagnosis
"I saw the guy every day. There's no sign that he was in any pain or danger or whatever," Peter Navarro said of Kushner.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
As Ukraine and Taiwan Tensions Rage, Pakistan Envoy Warns of Another Crisis
"There's this continuing spell of inattention, which makes Kashmir a blind spot for the international community," Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan said.
‘Very Inspirational’: MAGA Crowd Swoons For Strongman Against ‘Mixed-Race’ Society
DALLAS - “Oh that was very inspirational;” was the response of one CPAC attendee to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s speech on Thursday. “He’s a great leader, he had a lot of good messages,” continued Linda Ellison, 63. “Some things that we should install here in the United States.”
