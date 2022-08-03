Teacher Shares Classroom Door Lock Installed to Protect Against Shootings

When I was teaching in elementary school just after SandyHook tragedy our school required all classrooms be locked at all times. In my room I had three large rolling cabinets against the back wall . My plan was that if the alert went out over the speaker( we had a code word all teachers knew) that all of my students and myself would roll the cabinets out slightly, get behind them and keep quiet. In doing so our classroom would appear empty. Sad that I even had to devise this type of plan in the hopes of saving my students lives.
That’s actually a better solution than gun bans. Criminals will always have guns.
