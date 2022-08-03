ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Struck By Two Cars While Crossing Street, Killed

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhWD2_0h3KwEPM00
Photo: Getty Images

A man was walking near West Garfield Park on Tuesday night when he was violently struck by two cars. According to NBC5 , the 58-year-old man was crossing West 5th Avenue when a silver car struck him and continued to drive away. After the man lay on the road from being hit by the first car, he was struck by a second car. The second car was driven by an unidentified 20-year-old who stayed on scene to help the man and call emergency personnel.

NBC5 mentioned that the silver car who hit the victim and fled the scene was last seen driving down Pulaski Road after 9:30 p.m. After being hit by both vehicles, emergency crews were called to the scene to transport the victim to a medical facility. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead .

The 20-year-old who hit the victim was not taken into custody. The silver car that initially hit the victim has not been found. Area authorities are still searching for the suspect that was driving the silver car. There has been no information released regarding if the incident was random, or if the first driver had any connection to the vicim.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Loop parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Plainfield man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A Plainfield man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Joliet Friday night. At about 8:16 p.m. Friday, Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash. According to preliminary information,...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home

LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
LOCKPORT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Mount Sinai Hospital
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
cwbchicago.com

4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
natureworldnews.com

13-Year-Old Girl from Chicago in Critical Condition After Lightning Strike

A 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Chicago is gravely injured. After seeing a lightning strike close by, a company owner and his stepson immediately concluded someone had been struck in a park when they heard screams. Odds of Getting Hit by Lightning. Over 40 million lightning strikes hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Metra train hits, kills pedestrian in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The BNSF Metra line was shut down in the middle of the Thursday evening rush after a person was hit and killed by a train in Downers Grove. Downers Grove police said at 5:50 p.m., they were called to the BNSF Line tracks at Main Street for a that someone had been hit by a train.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
wjol.com

Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed 79-year-old woman on Red Line, prosecutors say

A man has been charged with robbing a 79-year-old woman on the Red Line last month and robbing a 78-year-old man near an ATM a few days earlier. Travoughntay Williams, 34, is charged with two counts of felony robbery. If his name sounds familiar, it may be because we’ve reported...
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
950
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy