Muskogee deputies arrest two for alleged burglaries

Read on ktul.com
Related
Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft
MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month. Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holland was found to be in possession of several...
KTUL
TPD arrests January homicide suspects
Tulsa police arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred Jan. 22 when Brad Hale was shot and killed near 21st and 129th. Warrants were issued for Edson Bellefleur and Zion Crawford on Thursday, according to police. Crawford was in custody on unrelated charges and was charged on...
KTUL
Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
KTUL
Bixby police identify Friday night murder-suicide victims
UPDATE: Bixby police identified the two victims as Jin Yu Wang and Rocchio Vincenzo. Yu Wang was an operator of a local spa and was leaving a business near 131st and Memorial with an acquaintance, police said. Video evidence from nearby security cameras detailed the exchange between Yu Wang and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
KTUL
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft
2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
Exclusive Video: Serial robber sentenced to more than five years in federal prison
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced that a federal judge sentenced Valeria Bowman to more than five years in federal prison for robbing four stores and attempting to rob one individual in Green Country. “Basically, [Bowman] decided in October of last year,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of 2 Failed Car Break-Ins
A Tulsa man has been accused of attempting to break into the same car twice in one morning, the Tulsa Police Department says. Investigators say that Andrew Thomas was arrested early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan. They say that Thomas attempted to break into a car earlier that morning, doing damage to the door before leaving the area. Tulsa Police then responded to the same location a few hours later and found Thomas sitting in the same car.
KTUL
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room
Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
Teen mom, baby connected to Amber Alert now in custody, Cherokee County Sheriff Office says
LAWTON, Okla. — UPDATE (8/4; 6:40 p.m.) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX23 that 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and her six-month-old baby, Carson, are now in custody as well. UPDATE (8/4; 6:30 p.m.) — The FBI is now assisting the Lawton Police Department with this...
News On 6
Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Haskell, accused of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators said McManus is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun, after beating her with a baseball bat nearly two weeks ago. Osage SkyNews 6 was flying over the...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit
We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Multiple Agencies In Haskell
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with US Marshals, OHP and Muskogee County deputies in Haskell Wednesday evening. Trevor Dale McManus is accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat, according to Muskogee Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, McManus shoved and threatened his girlfriend with a gun, which...
Former prisoner transport officer charged with assaulting detainee
A former private prisoner officer was charged with sexually assaulting a male detainee during a prisoner transport.
Comments / 1