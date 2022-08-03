Howie Rose talks about impact, legacy of Vin Scully

Mets radio announcer Howie Rose crossed paths with Vin Scully many times throughout his career, and said the longtime voice of the Dodgers was the most comforting voice he ever heard on the air, and that the legendary announcer was somehow even nicer in person than he was on the air.

Rose joined WCBS 880 on Wednesday morning to talk about the life of Scully, who passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, and offered more of the endless praise that Scully has received by many around baseball since the Dodgers announced his passing.

“If there was ever a perfect broadcaster, it was Vin Scully,” Rose said. “And will always be.”

The full interview can be heard here:

