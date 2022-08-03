Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas AM
Florida will bring a talented defense to College Station
Multiple Texas A&M targets set to announce in coming days
Texas A&M fans are looking to get some good news this weekend as a couple major Aggie targets are announcing their decisions. One player that has an announcement set is Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast offensive tackle Naquil Betrand. He is holding a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The 6-foot-7,...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Aggie Freshmen Receive Jersey Numbers
The Texas A&M freshmen summer enrollees have received their jersey numbers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
papercitymag.com
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Aggieland Humane pup finds his forever family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After waiting at Aggieland Humane Society to be adopted for over 151 days, Hippity Hop finally found his happy ending. The former KBTX pet of the week was taken home by a staff member to get a break from the kennels. Little did she know Hippity Hop would be the perfect addition to her family. Less than 24 hours later it was official, Hippity Hop had a home.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Costco opens first College Station store
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
KBTX.com
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
Navasota Examiner
Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan
BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaw.com
One Arrest, Four Sought By College Station Police Following Gunfire Wednesday Morning
College Station police has made one arrest, an arrest warrant has been issued for a second person, and three others are sought for questioning following gunfire Wednesday morning. According to CSPD arrest reports, the incident on Holik Drive south of Holleman resulted in one man being shot in the abdomen...
kwhi.com
GRIMES CO. SHERIFF RECEIVES TOM TELLEPSEN AWARD
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell has received a prestigious honor. Sowell was presented the Tom Tellepsen Award during the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas’ 144th Annual Training Conference and Expo, held July 23-26 in Fort Worth. The award was established in 1975 for the late Tom Tellepsen, a native...
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire
MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
kwhi.com
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
