College Station, TX

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
papercitymag.com

Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas

Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
Bryan College Station Eagle

CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
KAGS

Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Aggieland Humane pup finds his forever family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After waiting at Aggieland Humane Society to be adopted for over 151 days, Hippity Hop finally found his happy ending. The former KBTX pet of the week was taken home by a staff member to get a break from the kennels. Little did she know Hippity Hop would be the perfect addition to her family. Less than 24 hours later it was official, Hippity Hop had a home.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Costco opens first College Station store

Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
KBTX.com

Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
KBTX.com

College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
KBTX.com

Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
Navasota Examiner

Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan

BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
kwhi.com

GRIMES CO. SHERIFF RECEIVES TOM TELLEPSEN AWARD

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell has received a prestigious honor. Sowell was presented the Tom Tellepsen Award during the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas’ 144th Annual Training Conference and Expo, held July 23-26 in Fort Worth. The award was established in 1975 for the late Tom Tellepsen, a native...
KCEN

2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire

MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
kwhi.com

12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
