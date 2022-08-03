ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

kurv.com

Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures

Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Mandatory water restrictions in effect in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday. Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaped areas to certain days and times. Residents will be also limited to washing of vehicles, trailers, boats and other mobile equipment to a certain time.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Chick-fil-A, Stripes coming to Penitas in $50M retail project

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new multi-million-dollar retail complex is coming to Penitas. Officials broke ground on the development project on Thursday. City officials say the $50 million project is proof Penitas is showing signs of growth. The new development will include a Chick-fil-A, Wendys and Stripes. ”This is phase one, it’s 16 acres and […]
PENITAS, TX
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project

A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday.  It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
SAN ISIDRO, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls

The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call. The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments. The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen Waterworks System assures safe water quality

The Harlingen Waterworks System announced Wednesday that their water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes. The news release came after several boil water and do not consume notices that were issued in two neighboring communities who purchase water from HWWS. HWWS supplies wholesale water to five...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mercedes swears in new police chief

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
MERCEDES, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Arturo Galvan Coastal Park opens to the public

On Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, Port Isabel celebrated the culmination of a long term effort to make the Mayor Arturo Galvan Coastal Park a reality. A large number of Galvan family members and relatives as well as a sizeable turnout from the community, including City Manager Jared Hockema, the late mayor Galvan’s daughter Mary Jo, and recently elected Mayor Martin Cantu, Jr.
PORT ISABEL, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen implements new conservation measures

If we don’t get a big storm bordering on the benign, AKA, a hurricane with minimal wind damage, that dumps buckets of water into the Falcon Reservoir, then the future of Valley farmers and developers is going to remain uncertain. A water delivery to Amistad Reservoir, northwest of Falcon...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen commissioners approve new district maps

The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen CISD may have to create police department

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD may have to create its own police department as the city will not be continuing an agreement to provide police officers for the school district.  In a closed meeting at city hall, representatives from the City of Harlingen and the Harlingen school district met to discuss the details of […]
HARLINGEN, TX

