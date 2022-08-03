Read on www.krgv.com
KRGV
North Alamo Water Supply Corporation initiates mandatory water conservation measures
The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking customers to conserve water effective immediately. The company – which services eastern Hidalgo County, Willacy County and northwestern Cameron County – entered stage three of its drought contingency and emergency rationing plan, the supply corporation announced Friday. Under the mandatory...
kurv.com
Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures
Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
KRGV
Mandatory water restrictions in effect in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday. Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaped areas to certain days and times. Residents will be also limited to washing of vehicles, trailers, boats and other mobile equipment to a certain time.
Chick-fil-A, Stripes coming to Penitas in $50M retail project
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new multi-million-dollar retail complex is coming to Penitas. Officials broke ground on the development project on Thursday. City officials say the $50 million project is proof Penitas is showing signs of growth. The new development will include a Chick-fil-A, Wendys and Stripes. ”This is phase one, it’s 16 acres and […]
tpr.org
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities
Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
kurv.com
Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project
A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
KRGV
City of San Benito to enter stage 2 of mandatory water conservation restrictions starting Saturday
Due to current drought conditions, the city of San Benito will implement stage two mandatory water conservation restrictions beginning Saturday, Aug. 6. Some of the key restrictions of stage two include:. No watering between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. All water running off yards, plants or other...
San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday. It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
KRGV
City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls
The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call. The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments. The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if...
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
KRGV
Harlingen Waterworks System assures safe water quality
The Harlingen Waterworks System announced Wednesday that their water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes. The news release came after several boil water and do not consume notices that were issued in two neighboring communities who purchase water from HWWS. HWWS supplies wholesale water to five...
City of Mercedes swears in new police chief
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Arturo Galvan Coastal Park opens to the public
On Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, Port Isabel celebrated the culmination of a long term effort to make the Mayor Arturo Galvan Coastal Park a reality. A large number of Galvan family members and relatives as well as a sizeable turnout from the community, including City Manager Jared Hockema, the late mayor Galvan’s daughter Mary Jo, and recently elected Mayor Martin Cantu, Jr.
anjournal.com
McAllen implements new conservation measures
If we don’t get a big storm bordering on the benign, AKA, a hurricane with minimal wind damage, that dumps buckets of water into the Falcon Reservoir, then the future of Valley farmers and developers is going to remain uncertain. A water delivery to Amistad Reservoir, northwest of Falcon...
KRGV
McAllen commissioners approve new district maps
The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
Harlingen CISD may have to create police department
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD may have to create its own police department as the city will not be continuing an agreement to provide police officers for the school district. In a closed meeting at city hall, representatives from the City of Harlingen and the Harlingen school district met to discuss the details of […]
