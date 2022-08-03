Paige VanZant: I Have “Nothing To Prove” In BKFC

Read on www.mmanews.com
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Grabbed Paul Heyman By The Throat
Paul Heyman certainly knows how to stand out, but it seems that The Tribal Chief’s special counsel has rubbed a few people the wrong way over the years. Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, happens to be one of those people. Recently Shelly Martinez spoke to Wrestling...
PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
MMA Fighting
Video: Jon Jones goes bare-knuckle on pads, promises ‘I’m exactly where I need to be’
Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones looks poised to make a big impact at heavyweight. Jones on Thursday posted a video of a recent pad session with longtime coach Brandon Gibson. The ex-champ went bare-knuckle and touted his readiness to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut. “Right now I’m exactly...
UFC・
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
stillrealtous.com
Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male
Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder in WWE for years now and she’s established herself as force to be reckoned with. Ripley has dominated the competition and during her time with the company she’s managed to win the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
realitytitbit.com
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
NFL・
Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym. The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year. Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow...
Nick Kyrgios' Classy Gesture For Elderly Spectator Wins Over American Fans
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has won over the hearts of American fans after a classy act during a matchup at the Washington Open. The Wimbledon finalist was playing just his second single match since losing to Novak Djokovic and was forced to put on a strong display against Tommy Paul in a 6-3, 6-4 win.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake
It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko to beat Amanda Nunes in trilogy
Henry Cejudo sees Valentina Shevchenko beating Amanda Nunes in a rubber match. Bantamweight champion Nunes already has beaten flyweight champ Shevchenko twice. She edged her out by split decision in their 135-pound title-fight rematch in September 2017. But despite Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) currently holding both the 135-pound and...
UFC・
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis says he suffered two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1
Anthony Pettis can’t seem to catch a break. Pettis faced Stevie Ray on Friday night in the main event of PFL Playoffs 1 in New York City. Pettis lost to Ray only six weeks ago during the PFL regular season and was looking for a bit of revenge, and to punch his ticket to the 2022 lightweight tournament final, but all he got was heartbreak. Ray out-grappled Pettis for the first two rounds of the fight, doing enough to take home a unanimous decision victory and take the spot in the PFL Championship on Nov. 25. But that wasn’t the worst of it for Pettis.
