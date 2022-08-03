ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Paige VanZant: I Have “Nothing To Prove” In BKFC

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mmanews.com

Comments / 2

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Grabbed Paul Heyman By The Throat

Paul Heyman certainly knows how to stand out, but it seems that The Tribal Chief’s special counsel has rubbed a few people the wrong way over the years. Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, happens to be one of those people. Recently Shelly Martinez spoke to Wrestling...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension

Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felice Herrig
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Rachael Ostovich
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male

Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder in WWE for years now and she’s established herself as force to be reckoned with. Ripley has dominated the competition and during her time with the company she’s managed to win the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bare Knuckle Boxing#I Have Nothing#Combat#Bkfc#Octagon#Britain Hart
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
WWE
Fightful

CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'

CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
WWE
mmanews.com

Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
MANHATTAN, NY
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns

Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
MMA Fighting

Anthony Pettis says he suffered two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1

Anthony Pettis can’t seem to catch a break. Pettis faced Stevie Ray on Friday night in the main event of PFL Playoffs 1 in New York City. Pettis lost to Ray only six weeks ago during the PFL regular season and was looking for a bit of revenge, and to punch his ticket to the 2022 lightweight tournament final, but all he got was heartbreak. Ray out-grappled Pettis for the first two rounds of the fight, doing enough to take home a unanimous decision victory and take the spot in the PFL Championship on Nov. 25. But that wasn’t the worst of it for Pettis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy