Minnesota Twins: A look back at the 2021 Trade Deadline, One Year Later

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
5 takeaways as Royals beat Red Sox, spoil Eric Hosmer’s return and debut
"We rely on the offense, and we’re not swinging the bat well." The Red Sox got some reinforcements on Thursday but fell apart late, dropping the first game of an important series against the Royals 7-3. Here’s what happened. The Big Picture. The Red Sox looked like they...
WATCH: Suni Lee delivers epic first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
Very rarely does a student-athlete have a distinguished career BEFORE stepping on campus. The one exception for Auburn athletics is gymnastics superstar Sunisa Lee. Just months before taking her first college class, Lee won a gold medal with Team USA in the All-Around event, as well a bronze medal in the uneven bars during the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Yardbarker
The Twins can only trust 4 relievers in big moments
Would anyone on planet Earth experience anything other than nausea if Emilio Pagan, Tyler Duffey, Trevor McGill or Griffin Jax were asked to pitch in the playoffs?. If a pitcher has a track record of imploding, they can't be trusted. That's especially true in the postseason, and unfortunately the Twins have a bullpen stocked with rotten product.
Gary Sanchez behind the plate for Twins on Thursday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sanchez will catch on Thursday night after Sandy Leon was rested in Minnesota. In a matchup versus right-hander Alex Manoah, our models project Sanchez to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
Twins relievers gave up nine runs in four innings during a 9-3 loss.
MLB odds: Blue Jays vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
With the series tied at one apiece, the third installment between two playoff-worthy teams in the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins should be an absolute treat for baseball fanatics and bettors alike. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Blue Jays-Twins prediction and pick will be revealed. After […] The post MLB odds: Blue Jays vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals MVP candidate joins star-studded Team USA for World Baseball Classic
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a big presence representing them on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic as Paul Goldschmidt will suit up again. Barring that he forgets how to play the game of baseball, all signs point to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to win National League MVP honors when the season concludes. He’s been a monster for the Redbirds in the 2022 season.
