Houston, TX

The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz sent to Houston's bench on Thursday night

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz will take a breather after Chas McCormick was picked as Houston's left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Diaz has produced a 7.2% barrel rate and a .328 expected...
HOUSTON, TX

