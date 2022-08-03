Integrity expands life, health and wealth platform by acquiring Gladstone Wealth Partners

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL, PERSONAL AND MULTILINE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KT&D, INC. IN DELAWARE
CHICAGO , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. KT&D, Inc. provides multi-line insurance solutions, including medical malpractice, commercial and personal, and employee benefits...
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 79 COVID-19 80 Impact of a Low Interest Rate Environment 81 Results of Operations 84 Consolidated Results of Operations 84 Segment Results of Operations 85 Segment Measures 88 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 89 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 91 Results of Operations by Segment 93 PGIM 93.
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
Association of Independent Professionals, Hiscox Agree New Home Insurance Deal for Self-Employed
IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) and specialist insurer Hiscox have today agreed a new deal to help IPSE members with their home insurance. Through the new partnership, IPSE members will get 10% off Hiscox home insurance which offers highly tailored policies with unlimited cover - all...
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 89 Results of Operations 91 Investments 114 Derivatives 127 Policyholder Liabilities 130 Liquidity and Capital Resources 137 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 146 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 146 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 146 Risk Management 148 Subsequent Events 148 82.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
American Council of Life Insurers: Colorado Adopts Stronger Protections for Annuity Consumers
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Colorado Political Action Committee Chair and Government Relations Committee. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. Colorado Division of Insurance. . "The new rule adopted by Colorado Insurance Commissioner. Michael...
Insurity Hosts Its Largest Analytics Summit in Company History, Gathering P&C Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Innovations in Data and Analytics
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual data and analytics user event, the Insurity Analytics Summit, on. July 18-20 in. Carlsbad, California. . The three-day event featured keynotes from. Kirstin Marr. , Head of Insurity Analytics, and. Michael Schrage.
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
House Small Business Committee Issues Testimony From Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Regional Underwriting Officer Pulver
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 -- The House Small Business Committee issued the following testimony by. and Jobs Act: The Role of the SBA's Bond Guarantee Program." , where for the past 20 years, I have served as a Regional Underwriting Officer in our Construction Services business unit. My day-to-day responsibilities include underwriting contract surety bonds for our construction clients. This includes management of the department at Travelers that services our small contractor clients, including those that are underwritten through the SBA Bond Guarantee Program.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Sen. Brown Continues Push on Private Equity Firms Involvement in Insurance Industry
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking. , Housing, and Urban Affairs, sent two letters asking for the continuing consideration of private equity's growing role in the insurance industry. In follow-up letters to. Steven Seitz. , Director of the...
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : AXA, Travelers, Chubb, AIG, Hiscox, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- Latest added Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research study by. offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Chubb (
Comments / 0