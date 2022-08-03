Tractor-trailer rollover closes southbound lane of I-81 in Schuylkill County

A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO