ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sabina Higgins letter has not embarrassed the Government – Taoiseach

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zmEk_0h3KsWuM00

The Irish premier has said the controversy over a letter about the Ukraine conflict written by the president’s wife has not caused embarrassment for the Government .

Micheal Martin said Sabina Higgins has clarified the matter after she issued a statement in defence of the letter which critics claimed drew an equivalence between the actions of Russia and Ukraine.

Mrs Higgins, the wife of President Michael D Higgins , condemned Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and said she was “dismayed” at the criticism she has received in recent days.

We live in a democracy too, and we have to be conscious people are entitled to their viewpoints. I think we are all agreed on the need for peace, so there's no argument there

Micheal Martin

Mr Martin said Ireland is a democracy and people are entitled to their own viewpoints, and everyone agrees on the need for peace in Ukraine.

Mrs Higgins wrote a letter to the Irish Times last week to criticise an editorial on the conflict.

The letter said the fighting would go on until the world “persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations”.

Government senators and commentators criticised Mrs Higgins for the letter, which was also published on the president’s official website, before being removed a short time later.

Mr Martin said Mrs Higgins has “clarified the situation”.

Asked if the matter had caused embarrassment for the parties involved, Mr Martin said it had not.

“I think the president, to be fair, also reiterated his strong condemnation of the Russia invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Martin added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHzcf_0h3KsWuM00

“The Irish Government’s position has been consistent from the outset, and remains the position that the invasion is both illegal and immoral and was a terrible act against the people of Ukraine.

“We live in a democracy too, and we have to be conscious people are entitled to their viewpoints. I think we are all agreed on the need for peace, so there’s no argument there.

“I think we need to keep everything in perspective. I think clarity has come from the president, clarity has come from Sabina Higgins herself, and I think everybody accepts there is no equivalence between Putin and President Zelensky.

“The spouse of a president may go to a particular opening or a adopt a particular cause for the benefit of communities so that has been happening for some time. That informal practice has built up over the years.”

The Fianna Fail leader said he did not speak to Mr Higgins about this issue.

“I think in my view, it’s time to move on from it now,” Mr Martin added.

“I visited Kyiv myself and met people whose families were very affected by the terror of the war and the crimes that were committed in terms of the murdering of innocent civilians.

Our position, along with others in the European Union, is unequivocal, that Russia should withdraw to a minimum to the positions before the war started

Micheal Martin

“The towns I visited had no military installations.

“Our position, along with others in the European Union, is unequivocal, that Russia should withdraw to a minimum to the positions before the war started.

“Many efforts were made by European leaders to get Vladimir Putin to deter him from starting the war in the first instance.

“There were many engagements with him. Unfortunately he has a imperialist 19th-century view of life and he resolved to invade Ukraine and he did.

“The Government’s view is that Russia has to stop the violence, stop the war and withdraw from the territories that it is now occupying.

“The fundamental point is that I don’t think anyone is in any doubt of the Irish Government’s position. I don’t think the Ukrainian government is.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I hate Russians’: Moscow anger after Norwegian diplomat ‘filmed in Russophobic rant’

The Kremlin has summoned Norway’s ambassador in Moscow after a Norwegian diplomat was reportedly filmed saying she hated Russians.The move comes days after Russia’s foreign ministry said it was considering how to respond to what it called an “outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia”.On Thursday, the ministry said it had taken action because of the “offensive Russophobic comments” allegedly made by Elisabeth Ellingsen, Norway’s consul in Murmansk, a city in northwest Russia.In a video which appeared on Telegram, the diplomat was shown waiting for a room to be cleaned. “I hate Russians…I used to clean rooms, I’m from Scandinavia,”...
EUROPE
The Independent

Sviatohirsk: Ukraine flag raised above Russian-occupied Donetsk region

A Ukrainian flag has been installed at the highest point above Sviatohirsk, a city in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region.Footage shared by the National Guard of Ukraine shows soldiers hanging the flag from the Pam’yatnyk Artemu monument, which overlooks the historic monastery town.“It is symbolic that the monument to the pro-Russian revolutionary became a stand for our flag - a symbol of state sovereignty,” they captioned the video.“Victory will be ours! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to our heroes!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabina Higgins
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

American diplomat’s awkward encounter with Russia and China

An awkward moment at the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit ensued when Antony Blinken entered the room where the foreign ministers of China and Russia were seated, the three encountering each other as tensions between the countries remain at an all-time high. The US secretary of state entered the meeting room at the East Asia Summit of the ongoing Asean meetings in Phnom Penh on Friday when Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov were already seated. When Mr Wang entered before the US secretary, he patted the Russian minister on the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Taiwan: Peter Doocy scolded by White House for ‘insulting’ Biden

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was scolded by White House spokesperson John Kirby for asking why Joe Biden has not calledChinese president Xi Jinping while isolating with Covid.When Mr Doocy asked why a call had not been scheduled given the president’s “free time”, Mr Kirby said: “He’s been working all the way through his illness... that’s a little bit insulting...You suggested he has a lot of free time as if he’s not doing anything.”Mr Doocy’s question came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visited the island.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Killing of top al-Qaida leader is Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’, Fox News host saysUS basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison by Russian courtJoe Biden signs second executive order on abortion care
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine War#Irish#The Irish Times
The Independent

Chinese general says military exercises around Taiwan mean they can ‘strike whenever we want’

A Chinese major general said on state television that military live-fire exercises are “surrounding the whole island” of Taiwan so they can “strike whenever we want, however, we want.”“We are calm and not impetuous, but we will defend our sovereignty and democracy,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said in response to the drills.The military exercises, which commenced on Thursday (4 August), have been condemned by Japan’s prime minsiter Fumio Kishida as being a threat to regional security.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MILITARY
The Independent

Jan 6 witness defiant after losing primary and standing up to Trump: ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat’

The Arizona legislator who recently testified to the House January 6 select committee about ex-president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election has no regrets about his actions despite losing Tuesday’s primary election to a Trump-endorsed challenger.Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost his Republican primary for a state Senate seat in the eastern suburbs of Phoenix by a nearly two-to-one margin, bringing his political career to an apparent end due to the Grand Canyon State’s legislative term limits.But Mr Bowers told the Associated Press he would not change anything about his conduct over the last year and a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Six-bladed ‘ninja missile’ US used to kill Bin Laden’s deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri

A six-bladed weapon was used to kill Al-Qaeda’s leader by the United States. The ‘Hellfire Ninja R9X’ missile attacks by launching pop-out swords to take down its victims, rather than an explosive. The weapon has six extendable blades which attack the target on impact, and importantly, does not trigger a blast which reduces the risk of massive collateral damage of nearby civiilans and infrastructure.President Joe Biden announced the death of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, who had been responsible for the deaths of 9/11 as well as the USS Cole bombings, he said. The Al-Qaeda leader was hit by...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

China halts cooperation with US on climate change and suspends military dialogue

China says it is suspending all cooperation with the US on climate change, as well as halting high-level military dialogue, as part of a raft of responses to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that the suspensions were among eight specific measures against the US that Beijing is adopting. Dialogue between area commanders and defence department heads will be cancelled, along with talks on military maritime safety, the foreign ministry said. Cooperation on returning illegal immigrants, criminal investigations, transnational crime and illegal drugs will also be suspended.The measures are the latest...
POLITICS
The Independent

Democrats brace for insulin fight on Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats are bracing for a fight to include capping the price of insulin on their climate and health care bill as they prepare for a long night of votes on Saturday. They included a provision to cap the price of insulin in their legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin negotiated together. Democrats hope their legislation would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin to $35.But Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued a guidance against a provision that would cause drug companies to rebate Medicare if it raised the price of drugs higher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘did not take a holiday as chancellor’ as PM accused of going awol during economic crisis

Rishi Sunak did not take a holiday in the entire two years he was chancellor sources in his leadership campaign have said, as Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi face accusations of going awol during an economic crisis. The claim will increase pressure on the prime minister and the chancellor who were on holiday and away from Westminster as the Bank of England warned that the UK is facing a year-long recession. Mr Johnson is thought to be on a belated honeymoon after his recent wedding party, reportedly in Slovenia.Mr Zahawi has insisted he is still working and had...
U.K.
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
MILITARY
The Independent

Zelensky denounces Amnesty report accusing Ukraine military of endangering civilians

Ukraine’s president has reacted with anger and outrage after his military was accused of endangering its own civilians by deliberately placing bases in residential areas and even making use of hospitals and schools.A report by Amnesty International said its researchers found evidence between April and July that Ukrainian forces were carrying out strikes against Russian troops from inside populated residential areas.It said such “tactics violate international humanitarian law and endanger civilians, as they turn civilian objects into military targets”. The ensuing Russian strikes in populated areas had killed civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure, the report added.“We have documented a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Truss blames ‘infiltrators’ as she is heckled at Conservative hustings

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss today vowed to take action against “militant activists” after her speech to a campaign hustings was interrupted by hecklers.Five environmental protesters joined an action by the group Green New Deal Rising at the event in Eastbourne, rising one by one from the audience to say loudly to the would-be prime minister: “Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself”.A livestream of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly halted as the protesters were removed from the hall. As the audience chanted “Out! Out!”, the foreign secretary halted her speech, saying: “I think...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Senate Democrats are confident as GOP tries to kill climate and inflation deal

Democrats in the US Senate were brimming with confidence on Saturday as a major part of Joe Biden’s legislative agenda looks finally poised to pass through the upper chamber.The caucus gathered for a marathon weekend session set to begin Saturday afternoon and last through as late as 9.00 in the morning on Sunday. Republicans readied a gauntlet of poison-pill amendments for the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at killing Democratic consensus on the legislation, which is billed as a second attempt at pushing through parts of Mr Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act.Even before the votes began, a handful of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How powerful are China’s Dongfeng missiles?

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has accused China of firing 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters to the northeast and southwest of the island as part of aggressive military drills intended as an intimidating show of force.Tensions in the region have escalated considerably following a visit to Taiwan this week by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, third in line to the presidency and the most senior American politician to visit the country in 25 years.Beijing urged Ms Pelosi not to pay her respects to a territory that has its own democratic political system, constitution and...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy