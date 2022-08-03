ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sluggish growth since Tories came to power leaves average Brit £4,000 worse off

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u27jr_0h3KsV1d00

Sluggish growth since the Conservatives came to power in 2010 has left the average Brit nearly £4,000 worse off, new figures suggest.

OECD and Office for Budget Responsibility numbers show the UK is on course to have grown just 11 per cent in real terms between 2010 and 2023.

This compares to a growth rate of over 24 per cent for the average across other OECD advanced economies – leaving a gap per person of £3,700.

The analysis, put together from the official figures by Labour , comes as the opposition party puts growth at the heart of its messaging.

In a speech in Liverpool last week Keir Starmer said a future Labour government's priorities would be “growth, growth, growth”.

He said the UK economy was "weaker than its competitors. Less resilient. Brittle", adding: "And ultimately, we are all poorer for it".

The OECD figures cited by the opposition party show that the UK had one of the deepest hits to its economy in 2020, at -9.3 compared to the OECD average of -4.3 per cent.

But the economic malaise was not confined just to the Covid pandemic, with mounting evidence that growth has been hit over the last 12 years by both Brexit and austerity.

Labour said the lost growth would be also have contributed £85bn in lost tax revenue for the public finances.

And UK real terms wages are still lower than before the 2008 financial crash despite a decade and a half of economic activity.

The estimate comes amid a biting cost of living crisis, with soaring bills and prices. This week new estimates suggest that typical domestic energy bills could hit more than £3,600 a year this winter, up from £1,400 in October 2021.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Wednesday that inflation would continue to soar to “astronomical” levels thanks to gas price rises and the escalating cost of food.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said: “Under the Conservatives, Britain is falling behind our competitors, pushing down wages and living standards.

“It is damning that 12 years of successive Tory governments have left the average Brit £4,000 worse off compared to other countries in the OECD.

“Low growth economies cannot rise to meet the challenges of the future.

With our Climate Investment Pledge, New Deal for Working People and plan to buy, make and sell more in Britain, Labour will deliver the strong, secure and fair growth our country needs.”

Speaking on Monday Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on Monday said he rejected a "doomster" attitude to the economy

"We need a ‘booster’ attitude to the economy, not a ‘doomster’ one, in order to address cost of living woes and the challenges on the world stage," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Liz [Truss] will overturn the stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘handouts’ as solution to cost-of-living crisis

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said she would help people deal with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving “handouts”.With household energy bills expected to soar to more than £3,500 in October, the government is facing growing calls for a repeat of former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £30bn package to ease the impact of price rises earlier this year.But Ms Truss downplayed the significance of warnings from the Bank of England of 13 per cent inflation and the longest recession in a generation, telling Tory activists: “Forecasts are not destiny.”She told the Financial Times that as prime minister...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour calls for investigation into Rishi Sunak’s boast he took funding from deprived urban areas

Labour has called for an investigation into claims by Rishi Sunak that he took funding away from deprived urban areas when he was chancellor.A leaked video showed Mr Sunak boasting to Conservative Party members in prosperous Tunbridge Wells that he had diverted money towards towns like theirs instead.Labour has now written to the levelling up secretary urging him to investigate the comments.In her letter to Greg Clark, his Labour shadow Lisa Nandy said: “This is deeply concerning. The former chancellor is admitting to fixing the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to affluent parts of the country at the expense...
POLITICS
The Independent

Business leaders’ concern over Liz Truss plan for bonfire of EU regulations

Business leaders have voiced concern over Liz Truss’s plans for a bonfire of Brussels regulations, after she said that slashing EU red tape would be “a priority” in her plan to tackle the expected recession.Speaking ahead of a business round-table on Friday, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson announced plans for a working group of industry leaders to help draw up new UK-only regulations in time for a “sunset deadline” of 2023 for the abolition of EU-derived laws which she believes are holding back the economy.Ms Truss said the UK had not moved fast enough to “take full advantage...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘did not take a holiday as chancellor’ as PM accused of going awol during economic crisis

Rishi Sunak did not take a holiday in the entire two years he was chancellor sources in his leadership campaign have said, as Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi face accusations of going awol during an economic crisis. The claim will increase pressure on the prime minister and the chancellor who were on holiday and away from Westminster as the Bank of England warned that the UK is facing a year-long recession. Mr Johnson is thought to be on a belated honeymoon after his recent wedding party, reportedly in Slovenia.Mr Zahawi has insisted he is still working and had...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Rachel Reeves
The Independent

Bank of England governor urges workers to limit pay rise demands to help others without ‘bargaining power’

The governor of the Bank of England has urged workers to limit their demands for a pay rise this year warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have ‘bargaining power’.Andrew Bailey said the problem was one “we all have to be very conscious of" hours after he warned households will suffer the deepest fall in living standards on record as the UK plunges into a yearlong recession this autumn.He also rejected criticism from allies of Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become prime minister, that the bank should have raised interest rates earlier, warning that could...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Don’t Pay: Government says campaign for energy bill payers’ strike is ‘highly irresponsible’

The government has said a campaign for energy customers to go on strike and refuse to pay rising tariffs is “highly irresponsible”.A campaign group called Don't Pay says 70,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity in protest of escalating costs.The government’s energy price cap, set by regulator Ofgem, is currently set at £1,971 a year for a typical household – but it is predicted to rise to well over £3,000 from 1 October.There are also warnings that prices could go even higher in April 2023, hitting around £3,700 on current trajectories. Don’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tories#Brit#Uk#Conservatives#Oecd#Labour
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak boasts about taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns

Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak was criticised after he boasted to party supporters in Tunbridge Wells about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous areas.Footage obtained by the New Statesman shows Mr Sunak saying: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve.“We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas.”Mr Sunak is standing against Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister.Labour said Mr Sunak’s “boasting” was “scandalous.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says he would like to run Southampton Football ClubLBC caller says Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in Tory leadership contestSunak greets Tory members as party delays sending ballot papers due to security
POLITICS
The Independent

Electricity theft at record levels amid cost-of-living crisis

People stole electricity on a record number of occasions across England and Wales last year, figures show.Electricity theft – which can be carried out by tampering with a line or bypassing a meter – has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.Though already an increasing problem, the National Energy Action (NEA) campaign group said it is “horrifying” that more people could be turning to the illegal practice to keep their lights on amid a growing energy crisis.Home Office figures show police forces across England and Wales received 3,600 reports of “dishonest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sunak accuses Truss of plans that would pour ‘fuel on the fire’ of recession

Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of economic plans that would pour "fuel on the fire" just hours after the Bank of England warned the UK was heading for a recession.In a shock announcement, the BoE forecast that the economy would shrink at the end of this year and continue contracting through the whole of 2023.The former chancellor, who has argued that Ms Truss’s planned tax cuts are inflationary, told a Tory leadership debate organised by Sky News: “I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse.”For her part, Ms Truss insisted that a recession was not “inevitable”...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government support fails to offset losses for low-income households, report says

Government support for low-income households amid the cost-of-living crisis falls short of offsetting the losses they face, with some families up to £1,600 worse off a year, a report has found.The additional £1,200 offered to the poorest in society this year will fail to compensate for three major blows to their income from October 2021 to October 2022, the analysis suggests.The loss of the £20-a-week benefits uplift, an annual uprating out of line with inflation forecasts, and a jump in the energy cap will mean the worst-off families cannot bridge the gap, it says.The report, commissioned by former prime minister...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

New PM ‘must double’ cost of living support for struggle families to £30bn

The new prime minister will need to at least double the amount of cost of living support available – from £15bn to £30bn – in order to protect Britain’s most vulnerable households this winter, experts have told The Independent.The warning from anti-poverty campaigners came as the Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss declared that she will not offer “handouts” to those hit by unprecedented rises in energy prices, favouring instead tax cuts which experts warn will disproportionately benefit the rich.Her comments earned a rebuke from leadership rival Rishi Sunak, who said it was “simply wrong” to rule out an increase...
U.K.
The Independent

China halts cooperation with US on climate change and suspends military dialogue

China says it is suspending all cooperation with the US on climate change, as well as halting high-level military dialogue, as part of a raft of responses to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that the suspensions were among eight specific measures against the US that Beijing is adopting. Dialogue between area commanders and defence department heads will be cancelled, along with talks on military maritime safety, the foreign ministry said. Cooperation on returning illegal immigrants, criminal investigations, transnational crime and illegal drugs will also be suspended.The measures are the latest...
POLITICS
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
MILITARY
The Independent

What the papers say – August 7

The front pages feature reports of worsening fuel poverty and cost-of-living woes.The Observer features a piece from former prime minister Gordon Brown warning of a fuel poverty “timebomb” and demanding an emergency budget, while charities have told The Independent that Government financial support must be doubled.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/oahFEEdF1X— The Observer (@ObserverUK) August 6, 2022Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/vAC3ZahkwI— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) August 6, 2022The Sunday Times says Rishi Sunak has promised a multi-billion pound package to help with the crisis if he is made Prime Minister, while the Sunday Express reports...
WORLD
The Independent

American diplomat’s awkward encounter with Russia and China

An awkward moment at the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit ensued when Antony Blinken entered the room where the foreign ministers of China and Russia were seated, the three encountering each other as tensions between the countries remain at an all-time high. The US secretary of state entered the meeting room at the East Asia Summit of the ongoing Asean meetings in Phnom Penh on Friday when Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov were already seated. When Mr Wang entered before the US secretary, he patted the Russian minister on the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Sunak vows to crack down on university degrees with low outcomes

Rishi Sunak has vowed to phase out university degrees that do not improve students’ “earning potential”, create a Russell Group of world-class technical colleges and introduce a British Baccalaureate that would prevent 16-year-olds from dropping maths and English.The Tory leadership hopeful said his plans to reform post-16 education marked “a significant stride towards parity of esteem between vocational and academic education”.If he becomes the next prime minister, Mr Sunak would strengthen networks of technical institutions and their links with industry, as well as giving them powers to award degrees, his campaign said.(These proposals) will take a tougher approach to university...
WORLD
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sunak promises artificial intelligence in schools to cut teachers’ workloads

Rishi Sunak has said that as prime minister he would encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the classroom to reduce the workload on teachers.The promise to champion new technology in schools forms part of a package which he said would “radically reform education to put British kids ahead”.The former chancellor, who is vying with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership, hailed school reforms ushered in by Michael Gove as one of the party’s greatest achievements of its 12 years in power, and said he would build on them by opening more free schools in areas with the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy