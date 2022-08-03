ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Woman Claims She Caught Bigfoot On Camera

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bSpS_0h3KsU8u00
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio woman believes she heard Bigfoot in the wilderness near her home, and believes she has the audio to prove it, according to USA Today .

Suzanne Ferencak captured a two-minute-long recording featuring the sound of an unidentified animal howling in the distance. Ferencak, who says she has encountered Bigfoot in her area before, believes it's the creature . Wildlife experts, on the other hand, are not as certain. A group of workers nearby Mohican State Park argued the sound could have been from an alpha male coyote calling its pack. Nevertheless, Ferencak plans to discuss her encounters during the "Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend" on September 9th through the 11th at Pleasant Hill Lake Park in Ohio.

Ferencak believes she first caught a glimpse of Bigfoot in May 2013 when it allegedly jumped over a back road southeast of Loundonville, Ohio. In addition, she claims she heard knocks and howls around her home. In order to not miss anything and to document any potential encounters, she bought an audio recorder for her backyard.

"It's not a very expensive recorder," Ferencak said. "If I'm out, I always have a recorder going. I've been doing this for nine years." Over the years, she has reordered more than 20,000 hours of sounds from her yard. During that time, she said she hadn't recorded anything "decent," that is, until now.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

World’s Longest Yard Sale begins Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spanning six states and 690 miles, the World’s Longest Yard Sale is officially here. Thursday through Sunday, people will be shopping up and down US 127 in Kentucky and Ohio in search of a great bargain. The entire yard sale runs from Alabama to Michigan. Plan...
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man pulls massive 104-pound catfish from river

A Mississippi man caught a huge, 104-pound catfish over the weekend out of the Mississippi River in Natchez on a trot line. Christopher Halley told Dark Horse Press that he began learning how to fish with his mother-in-law Sandra Case and his father-in-law David Case. He found the big catch on Sunday morning when he ran the trot lines again from the previous day.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today#Mohican State Park
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
102.9 WBLM

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
Daily Montanan

Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest

Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Whiskey Riff

Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut

Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
UTAH STATE
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy