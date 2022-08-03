OBITUARY: Annette Denise McCoy

ROCKINGHAM — Annette Denise McCoy, 62, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Public viewing will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Centenary AME Zion Church, 10150 U.S. 74, Lilesville.

The family will receive friends and visitors at 102 Eastside Drive, Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.