Explosion kills man in Oneida County, sheriff's race in Lincoln County, Marathon County leaders hear about mining

Read on www.wxpr.org
Related
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
spmetrowire.com
Suspect facing 60 counts of felony bail-jumping across numerous cases
A Stevens Point man is being held on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly creating a disturbance in Plover on Wednesday.
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead
LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
wxpr.org
Wood County bridge renamed to honor fallen deputy
A Wood County bridge now has a new name, dedicating itself to the life of a fallen Sheriff's Deputy. Deputy LaVonne Zenner was killed in a car accident 33 years ago on Wednesday. Zenner, a graduate of the Police Science program at Mid State Technicall College, worked for the Pittsville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Bond set at $20K for Wausau man charged with 7th OWI
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $20,000 cash for a 69-year-old man charged with his seventh drunken driving offense. Investigators said on July 29 they responded to the report of a hit and run crash on Grand Avenue and Weston Avenue in Wausau. The reporting party said their vehicle was stopped to wait for a turning motorcycle when the vehicle was rear-ended. A woman said the suspect vehicle, a red pick-up, then drove away from the scene.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
UPMATTERS
Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks
CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.
wxpr.org
Rainbow dam maintenance requires bridge closure, detour around County Highway D
If your route takes you over the Rainbow Flowage Dam in Oneida County, you’re going to want to give yourself more time starting Monday morning. The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company has been doing routine maintenance on the dam for the last two construction seasons. To finish the project, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police say a person was cited Friday for leaving a dog in a car for more than an hour while shopping. Rhinelander Police responded to Aldi on Lincoln Street. The fine was more than $300. In a message on Facebook, the department said:. Let’s keep...
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
WJFW-TV
Local police looking for help finding vandals
RHINELANDER - The Rhinelander Police Department is searching for vandals who spray painted bathrooms in local parks. The department received complaints of vandalism over the past couple of weeks at public bathrooms in the parks. If you have any information on who is spray painting bathrooms in the park contact...
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Beginning Ditching Project on W. McMillan on Monday
The City of Marshfield will be starting their portion of the ditching project on W. McMillan St. from Lincoln Ave. extending west approximately 1200 ft., beginning Monday, August 8th. The Street Division will be constructing head/end walls for the new culverts set in place, adding a culvert on the west...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
spmetrowire.com
DEVELOPING: SPPD investigating east side burglary
Stevens Point police are investigating a burglary on the city’s east side. Lt. Jeremy Mueller said officers responded at about 7 a.m. to the Verizon TEAM Wireless store, 5423 Hwy. 10 East, on Aug 4 when a caller reported a shattered glass entry door. The damage was reported by an employee at the neighboring Harbor Freight Tools retail store.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: July 22 – August 2, 2022
July 22 – The complainant reported that the back window of a vehicle was broken. The complainant thought the incident had just occurred. Contact was attempted with the business with no success. A card was left by the door of the business asking for a call back. Complainant reported...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for 5th OWI
A Marshfield woman was arrested for her 5th OWI on Tuesday. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on Ives Street around 3:45pm on Tuesday. The Marshfield K9 Unit alerted to the odor of a controlled substance from within the vehicle. As a...
2 Wausau pools to close this weekend
Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend. All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s. Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open...
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
Comments / 0