Jason Momoa hands out water bottles on Hawaiian Airlines flight: ‘Aguaman’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
 3 days ago

Jason Momoa was spotted handing water bottles out on a flight and fans made some hilarious references to his role in the Aquaman franchise.

In a recent video posted by a user named Kylee, @livinglikekylee, the 43-year-old actor was seen posing as a flight attendant on a Hawaiian Airlines flight and pushing a cart filled with aluminium water bottles created by his water company , Mananalu.

The 11-second clip, which was set to a remix of “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid , showed Momoa smiling at his fellow travellers and handing them water.

As of 3 August, the video has more than 4m views, with TikTok users in the comments calling Momoa “aguaman,” which references his part in the popular DC Comics films and includes a play on the Spanish word for “water”.

Other fans expressed how excited they’d be to see Momoa on a plane and noticed the accessory in his hair.

“Flower on the left,” one wrote. “He is spoken for ladies.”

“I’M NEVER SLEEPING THROUGH A FLIGHT AGAIN,” another wrote.

A third person added: “In this situation, I’m gonna ask for another water.”

On Tuesday, Momoa shared a video from his flight to Hawaii on Instagram . He said he was excited to be returning home, as he was born in Honolulu, and added how “cool” it was to be handing his water bottles out to fellow passengers.

In the caption of the post, he said the trip was a full circle moment for him.

“Mahalo @hawaiianairlines for allowing me and my team to capture this special moment,” Momoa wrote. “It’s a dream come true. My idea to create @Mananalu.water came to me while on a flight. I’m grateful for your support and it’s an honour to have Hawaiian Airlines be the first airline to partner with Mananalu.”

Elsewhere in his video, the actor documented how, along with water bottles, he gave each passenger 10,000 airline miles.

Hawaiian Airlines first announced its partnership with Mananalu in April, with the company noting that it will be using Mananalu’s product in “its Premium Cabins to replace plastic water bottles with infinitely recyclable aluminium bottles”.

“We have remained steadfast in our commitment to source more sustainable products for our onboard service, and our Mananalu partnership helps us continue to phase-out single-use plastics and protect our oceans and environment,” Avi Mannis, the chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement.

