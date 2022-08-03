Endeavor Streaming to Offer Live Shopping Capabilities to Clients

Endeavor Streaming has partnered with AiBUY, an interactive shopping platform that has integrated with Shopify and Salesforce, to allow clients to add a live e-commerce experience to their owned and operated streaming applications.

The UFC and New York Fashion Week: The Shows are signed on as initial launch partners to use AiBUY’s technology, which features a patented overlay that allows consumers to shop for products while still streaming the live content.

“This new interactive feature highlights Endeavor Streaming’s pursuit of platform innovation to ensure we’re offering a best-in-class streaming solution to our clients,” Matt Starker, the svp corporate strategy for Endeavor Streaming, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The full rollout, which is available to clients immediately, comes after Endeavor Streaming had a beta launch with NYFW: The Shows, which is run by Endeavor subsidiary IMG, last year. Though the company has not released revenue figures for the beta launch, Patrick Connors, the svp global brand partnerships for IMG Fashion Events & Properties, said giving the NYFW audience the “opportunity to shop directly from the runway stream is the natural next step in see now, buy now.”

As for the UFC, another Endeavor subsidiary, fans are expected to be able to purchase tickets, merchandise and other products while streaming a match, giving the company another chance to boost sales.

