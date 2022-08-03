Heat and humidity increase, storm chances return

Read on fox59.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Staying steamy through Sunday & Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The hot & sticky air mass we have been dealing with remains expansive with 90 degree heat across a significant portion of the US. Temperatures will remain high along with humidity through Central Indiana on Sunday and even into the start of the work week. Summery Sunday...
Fox 59
GenCon in full swing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Heading to GenCon this weekend? We have a preview of some of the vendors you’ll want to check out!
Fox 59
36th Annual Kid & Co. Fishing Tournament happening in Bloomington
Shawn Rexroth, president of the Indiana Bass’n Gals joined us to discuss the 36th annual Kid & Co. Tournament happening August 6 at Lake Monroe in Bloomington. It’s a fishing tournament for kids from ages 6-17 with a variety of other fun activities and presentations planned.
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
Fox 59
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
Fox 59
Indy Arts Council kicking off the fall arts season
INDIANAPOLIS- “Start with the Art” is the Indy Arts Council‘s fundraiser, which kicks off the fall arts season here in the Circle City. Tickets are sold out for this year’s benefit. Julie Goodman, CEO of The Arts Council, and performer PsyWrn Simone joined FOX59 Morning News...
Fox 59
Another edition of Lyrical Lightning with Jill & Ry!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is songs that mention animals! Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Celebrating IPA Day with Noblesville’s Primeval Brewing
INDIANAPOLIS — After 20 combined years of homebrewing, Nathan Compton and Tim Palmer decided it was time to abandon their 9-to-5 lives and bring craft beer to the market. Primeval Brewing opened in November 2019, right before the pandemic began, but they made it through and they’re still going strong almost three years later. The European-inspired craft brewery is located about a half-mile from the Noblesville Square at 960 Logan St., Suite 100.
Fox 59
Say It Ain’t Social: fair food edition
INDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: what is your favorite and least favorite fair food? Jillian and Ryan read some of our followers responses!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
Fox 59
Chef Terry’s tricks to make restaurant-quality pizza at home
INDIANAPOLIS — Making pizza at home is cheaper than going out, but can the taste compete?. Yes, if you follow these simple tips from Terry Anthony, owner and executive chef of the Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy. Double up on cheese — Start with a layer of...
Fox 59
Man crashes into trees and dies in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Lawrence Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the 12400 block of Pendleton Pike. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle on its side with the driver of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Dinner, dancing and bourbon tasting event to benefit Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS — A night of dinner, dancing and bourbon tasting next month hopes to raise $400,000 for Indiana Wish, a nonprofit that grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. The Portrait of Wishes Gala: Bourbon Bling & Bowties takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 at Marriott North near Keystone at...
Fox 59
40% off Donatos Pizza online orders through Sunday
FISHERS, Ind. — Indy Now’s Jillian Deam recently headed out to Fishers to celebrate the grand opening a new Donatos Pizza location. But Donatos is in the middle of a even bigger celebration: the grand reopening of all 20 Central Indiana Donatos locations under the ownership of Jordan Hospitality Group.
Fox 59
1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
Fox 59
Indy Now chats with the Goo Goo Dolls
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt got to chat with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls ahead of the band’s Indy performance. Goo Goo Dolls plays the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park tonight. Takac, vocalist, bassist and songwriter, described heading into...
Fox 59
Latest Hollywood headlines
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan check in with TMZ Senior reporter Charlie Neff for the latest headlines in Hollywood. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
Fox 59
Part of old Marion County Jail to be transformed into apartments, theatre
INDIANAPOLIS — The city announced today it has selected a bid from a developer to transform two buildings that were part of the old Marion County jail. Marion County Jail II and the arrestee processing center on the east side of downtown will be converted into a mixed-use development.
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
Comments / 0