ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Heat and humidity increase, storm chances return

By Beth Finello
Fox 59
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Staying steamy through Sunday & Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – The hot & sticky air mass we have been dealing with remains expansive with 90 degree heat across a significant portion of the US. Temperatures will remain high along with humidity through Central Indiana on Sunday and even into the start of the work week. Summery Sunday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed

This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
Fox 59

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Arts Council kicking off the fall arts season

INDIANAPOLIS- “Start with the Art” is the Indy Arts Council‘s fundraiser, which kicks off the fall arts season here in the Circle City. Tickets are sold out for this year’s benefit. Julie Goodman, CEO of The Arts Council, and performer PsyWrn Simone joined FOX59 Morning News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Another edition of Lyrical Lightning with Jill & Ry!

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is songs that mention animals! Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
Fox 59

Celebrating IPA Day with Noblesville’s Primeval Brewing

INDIANAPOLIS — After 20 combined years of homebrewing, Nathan Compton and Tim Palmer decided it was time to abandon their 9-to-5 lives and bring craft beer to the market. Primeval Brewing opened in November 2019, right before the pandemic began, but they made it through and they’re still going strong almost three years later. The European-inspired craft brewery is located about a half-mile from the Noblesville Square at 960 Logan St., Suite 100.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Say It Ain’t Social: fair food edition

INDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: what is your favorite and least favorite fair food? Jillian and Ryan read some of our followers responses!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man crashes into trees and dies in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Lawrence Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near the 12400 block of Pendleton Pike. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle on its side with the driver of the...
LAWRENCE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 59

Dinner, dancing and bourbon tasting event to benefit Indiana Wish

INDIANAPOLIS — A night of dinner, dancing and bourbon tasting next month hopes to raise $400,000 for Indiana Wish, a nonprofit that grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. The Portrait of Wishes Gala: Bourbon Bling & Bowties takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 at Marriott North near Keystone at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

40% off Donatos Pizza online orders through Sunday

FISHERS, Ind. — Indy Now’s Jillian Deam recently headed out to Fishers to celebrate the grand opening a new Donatos Pizza location. But Donatos is in the middle of a even bigger celebration: the grand reopening of all 20 Central Indiana Donatos locations under the ownership of Jordan Hospitality Group.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now chats with the Goo Goo Dolls

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt got to chat with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls ahead of the band’s Indy performance. Goo Goo Dolls plays the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park tonight. Takac, vocalist, bassist and songwriter, described heading into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Latest Hollywood headlines

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan check in with TMZ Senior reporter Charlie Neff for the latest headlines in Hollywood. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale

We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy