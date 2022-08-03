ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7WAW_0h3Krm2t00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - One of the area's biggest suppliers of background checks will be helping Cook County make sure its housing laws are being followed.

Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said her department has been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.

Baker said there are indications that some landlords are not complying with the law, saying that they can’t consider criminal records three years old or older when screening tenants.

But, she said TransUnion, the biggest provider of background checks to landlords, has offered to help.

Baker said TransUnion, which performs background checks, has offered to change its system so landlords won’t get any info they’re not supposed to have. The company’s not the only agency that does background checks. But Baker said it’s probably the largest.

“We had to ask them, on their own dime, to change their systems so it conforms with that two-step screening process,” Baker said.

Now, Baker said, landlords will only get the information that is legal. She said this partnership is huge.

Comments / 9

Veronica Banda
3d ago

no I don't think that's what it is I think that a lot of homeowners are looking into public records and checking to see how many of these people that are trying to rent have been evicted in the past nobody wants to get stuck no landlord wants to get stuck supporting a family that doesn't want to pay their rent

Reply(3)
9
Related
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Inside Indiana Business

STAR Bank hires fraud investigation manager

STAR Bank had named Greenwood fraud investigation manager. He spent 23 years in law enforcement, including as a detective with the Financial Crimes Unit of the Chicago Police Department and as a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2016. During his time in law enforcement, Greenwood...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves with postal master keys target Edgewater building; postal carriers' union demands change

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves brazenly broke into an Edgewater neighborhood apartment building and swiped mail and packages.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, postal carriers are now pushing for a big delivery change.Missing mail is nothing new. It is a problem we have been reporting on for years.We also have been asking about postal master keys, or arrow keys – the keys used to open mailboxes – for just as long. The problem with the yes is that many times, they are basically universal – and can open mailboxes across an entire area.This latest case in Edgewater...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 families awarded $33.5M in Dolton police misconduct lawsuit

DOLTON - A Cook County jury has issued one of the largest police misconduct verdicts in Illinois history. Thirty-three-and-a-half million dollars was awarded to two families in connection to a fatal police chase in Dolton back in 2016. One man was killed, and another was severely injured when Dolton police...
DOLTON, IL
mcknightsseniorliving.com

$10.3 million settlement sends ‘strong warning’ to employers with vaccine mandates, attorney says

A $10.3 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that challenged a private healthcare employer’s COVID-19 vaccination policy sends a “strong warning” to companies to consider workers with religious objections when mandating vaccines, according to an attorney representing the plaintiffs. More than 500 current and former healthcare...
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
myradiolink.com

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
WAUKEGAN, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships

Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
CHICAGO, IL
