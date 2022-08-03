ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here

There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord

At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach residents get a look at RidgeHaven neighborhood

Developers of the RidgeHaven housing project assured nearby residents they will be good neighbors. “It’s always my goal to make sure a project does not impact neighbors, unless it’s positive,” said Glenn Storch, an attorney representing the developer. After annexing into Ormond Beach for water and sewer...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond commissioners OK new car wash design

Pleased with the proposed changes to the exterior of the building, the Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a rezoning and development order for a new full-service car wash, on second reading. The new “Splash Car Wash” will be built at 55 N. Nova Road, at...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower

An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School

In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
BUNNELL, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Rumors running rampant along Third Avenue in New Smyrna Beach

In the world of small business, it is a given that many will fail, although not always because of their own fault. Risk-taking is what entrepreneurs do. Small Business Administration data indicates that merely half of all small businesses get to the five-year mark while slightly more than a third celebrate their 10-year anniversary, which makes former small business owner Robert Rutkowski’s feat of 25 years running Ocean’s Seafoods rather impressive.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach

One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News Break
Politics
hometownnewsvolusia.com

A no limits approach to life in Daytona

Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Weekend Update! 08/05-08/07 What's Happening in the Daytona Area!

August is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know and find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona Beach airport, VSO deputies launch K9s & K9s program

The traveling public expects a high degree of security when going through the nation’s airports. Safety and security are of the highest priority at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials stated in a news release. The airport partners with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, which includes 24-hour coverage with a K9 team — the airport has four K9 teams in all.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

