Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Skydiving: Exhilaration Can Sometimes Turn Tragic!InyerselfDeland, FL
'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here
There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
flaglerlive.com
Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord
At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond Beach residents get a look at RidgeHaven neighborhood
Developers of the RidgeHaven housing project assured nearby residents they will be good neighbors. “It’s always my goal to make sure a project does not impact neighbors, unless it’s positive,” said Glenn Storch, an attorney representing the developer. After annexing into Ormond Beach for water and sewer...
Ormond commissioners OK new car wash design
Pleased with the proposed changes to the exterior of the building, the Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a rezoning and development order for a new full-service car wash, on second reading. The new “Splash Car Wash” will be built at 55 N. Nova Road, at...
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
palmcoastobserver.com
Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School
In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Rumors running rampant along Third Avenue in New Smyrna Beach
In the world of small business, it is a given that many will fail, although not always because of their own fault. Risk-taking is what entrepreneurs do. Small Business Administration data indicates that merely half of all small businesses get to the five-year mark while slightly more than a third celebrate their 10-year anniversary, which makes former small business owner Robert Rutkowski’s feat of 25 years running Ocean’s Seafoods rather impressive.
cityofnsb.com
Limiting chain link fences, Walmart apartments, much more on Aug. 9 City Commission agenda
Proclamation recognizing the New Smyrna Beach High School girls volleyball team for winning the inaugural FHSAA beach volleyball state championship on May 7, 2022. Presentation of the 2022 Donnadine Miller Memorial Historic Preservation Award for a residential property to 216 Florida Ave. owners Katheryn & Jody Swain. Seven special event...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach
One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
Struggling Brevard County medical firm now under federal investigation
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The United States Department of Labor is investigating a Melbourne-based health care firm that has not paid some of its employees in more than a month, officials confirmed Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Employees with Emerge Healthcare, LLC. first came forward...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Put on your summer's finest for annual show in New Smyrna Beach
“Endless Summer, A Group Exhibit,” will be on display Aug. 6 to 27 at Arts on Douglas, 132 Douglas Ave., New Smyrna Beach. An opening reception will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Meet the artists, sip on a signature summer sangria and listen to summertime...
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
Deland to host 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway
DELAND, Fla. — With the start of school quickly approaching, the City of DeLand invites residents to participate in the 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway & Community Health Initiative. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The giveaway and health fair will be held near the Earl...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
A no limits approach to life in Daytona
Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
macaronikid.com
Weekend Update! 08/05-08/07 What's Happening in the Daytona Area!
August is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know and find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter,...
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Daytona Beach airport, VSO deputies launch K9s & K9s program
The traveling public expects a high degree of security when going through the nation’s airports. Safety and security are of the highest priority at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials stated in a news release. The airport partners with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, which includes 24-hour coverage with a K9 team — the airport has four K9 teams in all.
