ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipFYC_0h3KrZWK00

Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.

The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet.

The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu.

The reefs support a number of species including endangered Hawaiian monk seals, green sea turtles, rays, sharks, and thousands of fish, many of which are only found in Hawai’i. It’s also one of the most diverse reefs in HawaiÊ»i, harboring 37 coral species.

Along with being rich in biodiversity, coral reefs protect coastlines during storms and from erosion but they are under threat from pollution, overfishing, marine development and the climate crisis.

Oceans have absorbed 90 per cent of the heat caused by greenhouse gas emissions, largely from burning fossil fuels.

Warmer waters “bleach” corals - causing them to expel algae living inside, and leaving them a ghostly-white colour. Bleaching leaves coral vulnerable to disease, and can ultimately kill them.

The algae inside coral reefs are masters of so-called “blue carbon” storage - absorbing planet-heating carbon dioxide from the air and turning it into food and energy. It’s an essential part of nature’s “carbon sink” network which combats rising temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7c7V_0h3KrZWK00

However when coral reefs die, that carbon is released back into the atmosphere, adding to warming.

The clean-up was completed last weekend after a month-long trip by freedivers from the HawaiÊ»i-based non-profit organization, PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine Debris Project (PMDP ).

So-called “ghost nets” are the abandoned masses of plastic fishing nets which often snag on the shallow reefs, and smother and break the living coral colonies.

In one area, the non-profit crew discovered a single trawler net across nearly 200ft of reef, threatening to entangle seals, turtles and sea birds.

The divers removed nets by carefully cutting them free of the intricate coral, and hauling the debris by hand to inflatable boats which were then taken to the main ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgJOV_0h3KrZWK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKYiE_0h3KrZWK00

In a press release about the expedition, PMDP President Kevin O’Brien said the amount of marine debris was “equivalent of taking a walk through New York’s Central Park and a few surrounding blocks, and finding enough trash there to equal the weight of a commercial commuter airliner”.

He added: “The fact that we are seeing this kind of accumulation in such a single small area is really indicative of the scale of the global marine debris issue. KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i is one of the most pristine and isolated places on the planet, and if it’s ending up here in these quantities, it means we’ve got a problem.”

A majority of the debris will be incinerated to provide energy for powering hundreds of homes on OÊ»ahu, one of Hawai’i’s larget islands.

PMDP’s next clean-up mission is in September, with the goal of removing another 100,000 lbs from the reefs of PapahÄnaumokuÄkea.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Coral Bleaching#Coral Island#Hawaiian#Kamokuokamohoali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Q 105.7

Upstate Hiker Encounters a Rare Rattler! You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!

Does your fear of rattlesnakes - or any snake- prevent you from going into the woods? If you said yes, you're not alone!. There are people who will not hike because they're afraid of being attacked by a rattlesnake - and I totally get it. Snakes freak people out, and for good reason - one could be lurking anywhere; under a rock, beneath a shrub, or blending right in with the trail.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

779K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy