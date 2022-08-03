Skeletal remains found in Dauphin County identified as missing man

>Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A four year-old boy from Lancaster County has become the fifth victim to die from a tractor crash in York County. Four people died at the scene last Friday. The boy who succumbed to his injuries Tuesday has been identified as Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville. His older brother, 9-year-old Caleb Fisher, also died in the crash. Twelve people were riding on the flatbed trailer when it overturned.

GORDONVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO