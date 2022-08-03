Skeletal remains found in Dauphin County identified as missing man

Read on www.wgal.com
Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
Dauphin County couple charged after police find unresponsive 1-year-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with multiple crimes against a 1-year-old. Brandi L. Sheesley, 35, and Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, have been charged with aggravated assault- victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, endangering the welfare of children- parent/guardian/other commits offense and aggravated assault- attempted to cause injury with extreme indifference, according to the criminal complaint.
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
State police capture one of Harrisburg’s most wanted accused of 2020 escape
One of state police’s five most wanted in the Harrisburg area has been taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant on August 5 on Tia Lashay Williams, 39, of Harrisburg. Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Lenker for “escape,” which police allege occurred on...
Harrisburg police investigate suspicious death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a suspicious death. Officers said they were called around 11:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street and found a deceased man. Investigators are looking into the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to...
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy
>Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A four year-old boy from Lancaster County has become the fifth victim to die from a tractor crash in York County. Four people died at the scene last Friday. The boy who succumbed to his injuries Tuesday has been identified as Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville. His older brother, 9-year-old Caleb Fisher, also died in the crash. Twelve people were riding on the flatbed trailer when it overturned.
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
1 juvenile killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into house in Franklin County
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
York’s 15th homicide victim of 2022 identified: coroner
A 37-year-old man has been identified by the York County Coroner’s office as York city’s 15th homicide victim of the year. Manchester borough resident Leonard Johnson was killed Monday afternoon, in the 100 block of Miller Lane, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. The Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Glen Street around 1:15 p.m. for a single-family house fire. All occupants in the home were outside and accounted for upon arrival.
