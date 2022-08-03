The Chase enrages viewers after Bradley Walsh marks contestant wrong for mispronouncing correct answer
Fans of The Chase have vented their frustration after a contestant was particularly hard done by in Tuesday’s (2 August) episode.
The ITV game show saw host Bradley Walsh deny one of the contestants a point after they mispronounced the answer – despite it being correct.
Contestants Jan, Phil, Ellie and Roddy were welcomed onto the show, vying against Anne “The Governess” Hegerty for a shot at the prize money.
Ellie, a student, was posed a question about whisky during the money-building segment of the game.
“What Socttish whisky brand has the slogan: ‘Famous for a reason?’” she was asked.
In response, she said, “Famous Groose”, a clear mispronunciation of “Famous Grouse”. However, Walsh didn’t see it that way, and refused to accept the answer as correct.
“Can’t give you Famous Groose – unless you were doing it in a Scottish accent,” he joked.
Viewers on social media didn’t share his position, however, with many indignant at the failure to award Ellie a point.
“Give her ‘Famous Groose‘ you tight bastards!” one person wrote.
“Give her the point for Famous Groose!” wrote another. “Loads of Scots up here say it.”
“What a petty thing to do!” another viewer wrote. “Not give it to her because she said Famous Groose instead of Grouse!”
