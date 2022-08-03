The Chase enrages viewers after Bradley Walsh marks contestant wrong for mispronouncing correct answer

Fans of The Chase have vented their frustration after a contestant was particularly hard done by in Tuesday’s (2 August) episode.

The ITV game show saw host Bradley Walsh deny one of the contestants a point after they mispronounced the answer – despite it being correct.

Contestants Jan, Phil, Ellie and Roddy were welcomed onto the show, vying against Anne “The Governess” Hegerty for a shot at the prize money.

Ellie, a student, was posed a question about whisky during the money-building segment of the game.

“What Socttish whisky brand has the slogan: ‘Famous for a reason?’” she was asked.

In response, she said, “Famous Groose”, a clear mispronunciation of “Famous Grouse”. However, Walsh didn’t see it that way, and refused to accept the answer as correct.

“Can’t give you Famous Groose – unless you were doing it in a Scottish accent,” he joked.

Viewers on social media didn’t share his position, however, with many indignant at the failure to award Ellie a point.

“Give her ‘Famous Groose‘ you tight bastards!” one person wrote.

“Give her the point for Famous Groose!” wrote another. “Loads of Scots up here say it.”

“What a petty thing to do!” another viewer wrote. “Not give it to her because she said Famous Groose instead of Grouse!”