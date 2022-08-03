ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ioan Gruffudd granted restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans which bans her from mentioning him on social media

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Actor Ioan Gruffudd has obtained a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans , which also bans her from mentioning him on social media.

The verdict comes after Gruffudd received a previous restraining order against Evans back in February.

The Daily Mail reports that a US judge imposed the new restrictions after Gruffudd claimed Evans, who is the mother of his two daughters Ella (12) and Elsie (8), had continued to cause him issues.

According to the Mail , Gruffudd asked that Evans be prohibited from posting on social media about him or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

The court documents state that since the February restraining order was imposed, Evans “has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend”.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Evans for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMaWM_0h3KrRSW00

Last month, Gruffudd filed for joint custody of his daughters , claiming that Evans was trying to sever communication between him and their children.

Evans responded by sharing a screenshot of an article about his custody filing on Instagram, calling it a “witch-hunt” in the caption.

"He has refused to see them for over a year," she claimed. "I am sickened to the point of breaking down.”

In June, Evans launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for £20,000 to help her pay for a lawyer, saying she was “out of money for food and bills” amid the divorce.

Gruffudd and Evans separated on 1 January, 2021 after 13 years of marriage.

Comments / 20

Guest
3d ago

when she had money did she give it away.NO no she wants people to help her NO there are plenty other people in need who don't think of only them selves. these actors have money act smart and snobby then when. there down they want the same people they turn there backs on to give them money GUESS AGAIN SISTER.

Reply
11
Joyce Collins
2d ago

Didn’t like her in the movie, Christmas Card. No personality but obviously she is crazy!!! But I agree with an earlier comment. How about getting the girlfriend AFTER the divorce. Cause, obviously, you were “fine” with everything or rather you were complacent until this woman came along. If you left her without talking to her about you were feeling about the marriage, you were wrong and cared nothing for her feelings, soooooo…..it is what it is. Start making some movies or perhaps, “Harrow” will start filming again. That was a really great TV show based out of Australia. I loved it.

Reply(1)
6
Guest
2d ago

Here is a thought 💭 how about getting a divorce and then pursuing the girlfriend as I know his daughters are hurting seeing this typeOf foolishness show love to your wife not hate

Reply
8
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
People

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's Divorce Escalates with Restraining Order, 'Financially Strangling' Claims

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's divorce is proving to be just as worthy of reality TV as their marriage as The Real Housewives of Miami couple trade jabs in court and the media. On Lisa's side, the 40-year-old reportedly filed legal paperwork on Monday claiming she's being "financially strangled" by her estranged husband. Hours after that news dropped, Lenny's new girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa, filed a restraining order against Lisa, according to E! News.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RadarOnline

Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released. Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

