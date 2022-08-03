Fierljeppen: Canal jumping returns to the Netherlands
Fierljeppen, the Netherlands ' oldest traditional extreme sport, has returned after a 10-year break.
Athletes and amateurs in Haarlem competed in the Red Bull Fierste Ljepper on Sunday, 31 July, attempting to pole vault across a canal.
The sport was born out of necessity; farmers would use wooden poles to cross water. Fierljeppen translates to "furthest jumper."
Competitors run towards a pole standing in the water and attempt to climb up the pole as fast as possible in order to cross a body of water successfully.
