Fierljeppen: Canal jumping returns to the Netherlands

Fierljeppen, the Netherlands ' oldest traditional extreme sport, has returned after a 10-year break.

Athletes and amateurs in Haarlem competed in the Red Bull Fierste Ljepper on Sunday, 31 July, attempting to pole vault across a canal.

The sport was born out of necessity; farmers would use wooden poles to cross water. Fierljeppen translates to "furthest jumper."

Competitors run towards a pole standing in the water and attempt to climb up the pole as fast as possible in order to cross a body of water successfully.

