ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Oswego County Today

Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newschannel 2#Gm
WKTV

Roof of vacant Herkimer building collapses

At least one person was injured after a roof of a vacant building collapsed in Herkimer Friday afternoon. At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer. The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday...
HERKIMER, NY
WIBX 950

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
wxhc.com

Clinton Ave Extension Has a New Speed Limit

The City of Cortland Police Department has announced a speed limit change on Clinton Ave. Extension (Route 13) in the City of Cortland beginning immediately. The change is in the area of Locust Ave and will go from 40 mph to now 30mph. City police will be monitoring the area with patrols to enforce the new speed limit.
CORTLAND, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
syr.edu

County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY

I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Zoo prepares for higher temperatures

With higher than average temperatures starting Thursday and expected to continue, the Utica Zoo makes it a priority to keep the animals cool. As the thermometers rose in Utica on Thursday, the staff of the Utica Zoo was hard at work trying to keep their animals cool. Executive Director Andria Heath says that keeping animals cool is a priority for the zoo.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Little Falls superintendent appointed to SUNY Poly college council

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Superintendent of Little Falls City School District, Dr. Keith Levatino, has been appointed to the SUNY Polytechnic Institute council. The college’s council consists of 10 members currently led by Chairwoman RoAnn Destito. Each SUNY campus has a council with 9 members appointed by the...
LITTLE FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy