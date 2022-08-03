Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First

Read on www.ign.com
Nightwing (Dick Grayson)
The original sidekick to use the name "Robin", Dick Grayson was Batman's first protege, and is a master in acrobatics thanks to his upbringing in the circus before his parents were gunned down - echoing Bruce Wayne's own tragedy. After saving Gotham together with Batman for years, he eventually left to become a hero in his own right under the name Nightwing. Leaving Gotham for the distant crime-ridden city of Bludhaven, Nightwing remained in close communication with Batman to help when needed, and now Gotham will need the original boy wonder more than ever.
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Batgirl Canceled: Every DC Movie and Series Affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Recent months haven't been particularly kind to DC fans. The shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the nearly completed Batgirl movie is just the latest in a series of cancellations and major changes involving high-profile DC projects. Nor is it likely to be the last. As shown by the sudden disappearance of several films from the HBO Max library, WBD is aggressively cleaning house as part of its efforts to cut costs following a very expensive merger.
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
How to Watch Bullet Train: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From the director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train is one of this summer's must-see action movies, thanks to a star-studded cast and a bonkers premise that pits a trainful of assassins against each other on a nonstop ride through Japan. As IGN's Bullet Train review states, "It's bloodier than expected, lands its punches at the right moments, and pleases with painful combos worth crowd-pleasing smiles."
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Pokemon Go 2022 Bug Out Event
The Pokemon Go Bug Out event is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. For information on the duration of the event, which new Pokemon to catch, and a summary of the various activities to enjoy, the breakdown below is comprehensive and ensures you have all you need to know to further cement yourself as a Pokemon legend.
The Neil Gaiman Interview: How the Sandman Finally Made It to Television After 30 Years Of Failure
There was a time when Neil Gaiman didn’t want a movie or television show about The Sandman to be made at all. Even as Batman and other comic book heroes found big success on the silver screen in the late 1980s and 1990s, Gaiman was resistant to following in their footsteps. He felt his seminal comic book series, which so memorably mixed mythology and urban fantasy, wasn’t quite “movie-shaped,” and was always quietly relieved when projects based on it failed to make it to production.
Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)
This page contains information on the character Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Voice Actress - America Young. Batgirl's...
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
WB Discovery CEO Defends Batgirl Cancellation: 'We're Not Going To Release Any Film Before It's Ready'
Batgirl's stunning cancellation sent shockwaves through the film world, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is making no apologies for the decision. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter, we're not going to release a film — the focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films, in general, as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better, and we're focused on it now," Zaslav said during today's quarterly earning call.
GigaBash - Review
Picture a game that looks left at all of the fans clamoring for a new Power Stone game, looks right at the ones who want a new War of the Monsters, and then shrugs its shoulders and says “Why not both?” That game is GigaBash. It’s a 3D arena fighter with a collection of 10 monsters and mechas inspired by classic kaijus and a focus on simple controls, environmental destructibility, and the power fantasy of being a giant monster slamming other giant monsters through skyscrapers. It’s not much more than meets the eye, but its claws are certainly sharp enough to scratch any kaiju-sized party fighter itches.
The 10 Best Chris Evans Movies of All Time
From leading romantic comedies to thrillers, dramas, and even animated features it’s clear that no Hollywood casting director can put Chris Evans in a box. During the span of his varied two-decade career, Evans has played a drug addict, an astronaut, a vengeful ex-boyfriend, a villainous playboy, and a foster dad. Now, on the heels of his latest roles in Netflix’s action-thriller The Gray Man and Pixar’s Lightyear, we figured it would be a great time to revisit some of the actor’s best work.
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
Keanu Reeves' First Major TV Role to Be in Serial Killer Story 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is headed to the small screen and will be one of the leads in the upcoming television adaptation of Devil in the White City. According to Variety the production has officially been ordered to series at Hulu. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will serve as executive producers. This...
The Clock Room
Welcome to IGN's guide to the Clock Room in Madison. This tricky puzzle room not only tests your memory of the layout of Grandpa and Luca's house but pits you up against an onslaught of jumpscares as you attempt to navigate the houses to find all the cuckoo clocks needed to complete this puzzle.
How Long Is Too Long for a Game? - Beyond 761
On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to dive into a question we've faced when playing many a game: when is a game too long, when does a game last for just the right amount of time, and are there any games that are too short and we wished lasted longer?
