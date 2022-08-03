Read on www.ign.com
Related
IGN
How to Watch Prey: Predator Prequel Streaming Release Date
If you're a fan of the Predator movies, then our Prey review would suggest it's a film you absolutely don't want to miss. With great characters and action, Prey takes the Predator franchise back to 1719 and knocks it out of the park with a fresh take on the series.
IGN
GigaBash Review
Picture a game that looks left at all of the fans clamoring for a new Power Stone game, looks right at the ones who want a new War of the Monsters, and then shrugs its shoulders and says “Why not both?” That game is GigaBash. It’s a 3D arena fighter with a collection of 10 monsters and mechas inspired by classic kaijus and a focus on simple controls, environmental destructibility, and the power fantasy of being a giant monster slamming other giant monsters through skyscrapers. It’s not much more than meets the eye, but its claws are certainly sharp enough to scratch any kaiju-sized party fighter itches.
IGN
The 10 Best Chris Evans Movies of All Time
From leading romantic comedies to thrillers, dramas, and even animated features it’s clear that no Hollywood casting director can put Chris Evans in a box. During the span of his varied two-decade career, Evans has played a drug addict, an astronaut, a vengeful ex-boyfriend, a villainous playboy, and a foster dad. Now, on the heels of his latest roles in Netflix’s action-thriller The Gray Man and Pixar’s Lightyear, we figured it would be a great time to revisit some of the actor’s best work.
IGN
How to Watch Bullet Train: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From the director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train is one of this summer's must-see action movies, thanks to a star-studded cast and a bonkers premise that pits a trainful of assassins against each other on a nonstop ride through Japan. As IGN's Bullet Train review states, "It's bloodier than expected, lands its punches at the right moments, and pleases with painful combos worth crowd-pleasing smiles."
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
wegotthiscovered.com
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack Quaid On How The Boys Impacted His Approach To Controversy Surrounding Star Trek: Lower Decks' Raunchiest Moment
Jack Quaid spoke about the now infamous scene in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 that caused a stir among fans.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99’ on Netflix, A Docuseries Look At the Disastrous Century’s End Music Festival
Woodstock ‘99, the “how it started, how it’s going” meme of music festivals, is revisited once again, this time for Netflix, with the three-episode docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99. What began as an ambitious attempt to revisit (and monetize) the peace and love vibe of the OG 1969 festival devolved into a morass of supply shortages, logistic snafus, rioting, sexual violence, and widespread property damage. And oh yeah, over 90 artists performed. TRAINWRECK: WOODSTOCK ’99: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Monday, July 26, 1999, and grainy VHS shot out of a car window as the wreckage of Woodstock ‘99 is surveyed....
Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Movie
If you’re looking to beat the heat, Ron Howard’s new film Thirteen Lives is now playing in select theaters. But if you wait just a few more days, the buzzy new movie will also be available to stream on Prime Video. Starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton,...
IGN
Pokemon Go 2022 Bug Out Event
The Pokemon Go Bug Out event is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. For information on the duration of the event, which new Pokemon to catch, and a summary of the various activities to enjoy, the breakdown below is comprehensive and ensures you have all you need to know to further cement yourself as a Pokemon legend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
IGN
Nightwing (Dick Grayson)
The original sidekick to use the name "Robin", Dick Grayson was Batman's first protege, and is a master in acrobatics thanks to his upbringing in the circus before his parents were gunned down - echoing Bruce Wayne's own tragedy. After saving Gotham together with Batman for years, he eventually left to become a hero in his own right under the name Nightwing. Leaving Gotham for the distant crime-ridden city of Bludhaven, Nightwing remained in close communication with Batman to help when needed, and now Gotham will need the original boy wonder more than ever.
IGN
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
IGN
Hard West 2 Review
Cowboys, outlaws, ghosts, demons, werewolves. These are all good things. Combine them together and you get the Weird Western genre, which must surely be an even better thing, right? Hard West 2 makes a good case for it, standing as a tactical weird western that knows this genre has to look, feel, and sound good first and foremost — even if that means sometimes it doesn't actually play as smoothly as you'd like.
Prey Reviews Are In, And The Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Amber Midthunder, Star Of The New Predator Movie
Reviews are in for Prey, a prequel in the Predator franchise, and the critics are all talking about star Amber Midthunder.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
ComicBook
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
Comments / 0