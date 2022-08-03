Let’s Talk About Our Favorite TV Shows of the Year So Far!

Warner Bros. Discovery revealed a lot of new information about their company today, including the news that they are merging the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services into a single offering. Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines all week, as the new leadership team continues to cut and remove HBO Max projects in an effort to save money. Many fans are worried about the fate of their favorite shows, and while many things are still up in the air, it sounds like movies made by the company won't hit HBO Max as quickly as they have been. For example, Dune hit theatres and the streaming site at the same time, but The Batman was put on the site 45 days after its theatrical release began, which has become more normal. Earlier today, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav suggested a longer wait for new movies to hit HBO Max.

