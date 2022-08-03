Let’s Talk About Our Favorite TV Shows of the Year So Far!

Read on www.ign.com
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 6, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix on Top 10 for Saturday, August 6, 2022?
The best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond
From She-Hulk to Lord of the Rings, don't miss out on the best new TV shows coming soon
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 22)
It’s been some time since the last bumper crop of new streaming service arrivals, and this weekend’s roundup remains relatively lukewarm thanks to a string of franchise-free additions to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max. Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man – fronted by the imposing...
Collider
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Suggests Longer Wait for New Movies to Hit HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery revealed a lot of new information about their company today, including the news that they are merging the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services into a single offering. Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines all week, as the new leadership team continues to cut and remove HBO Max projects in an effort to save money. Many fans are worried about the fate of their favorite shows, and while many things are still up in the air, it sounds like movies made by the company won't hit HBO Max as quickly as they have been. For example, Dune hit theatres and the streaming site at the same time, but The Batman was put on the site 45 days after its theatrical release began, which has become more normal. Earlier today, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav suggested a longer wait for new movies to hit HBO Max.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
AdWeek
All the Films and Shows HBO Max Quietly Removed
HBO Max continues to quietly pull more content from its streaming library. Along with the six Warner Bros. films the streaming service pulled over the past few weeks, we have since learned the streamer has removed more titles from its library than we first thought. And apparently, more cuts are coming as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two streaming services–HBO Max and Discovery+–by the summer of 2023, according to IndieWire.
Cassian Andor strikes back at the Empire in fantastic new 'Andor' trailer from Disney Plus
Disney Plus releases new premiere date and trailer for "Rogue One" prequel spinoff, "Andor."
HBO Max and Discovery+ will combine into a single streaming service
HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single streaming service, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav announced on a second-quarter earnings call Thursday. The media corporation did not reveal a name for the new platform, which it said will launch in the U.S. in the summer of 2023, with other regions to follow in 2024.
Here's What We Know About the Future of HBO Max Shows Amid Cancellation Rumors
Following the abrupt cancellation of Batgirl by Warner Bros. Discovery, fans of HBO Max are alarmed at new rumors that the platform is cleaning house. After the streaming service removed at least six films that were HBO Max Originals, fans are worried that the streaming service will also start to get rid of popular television shows.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
HBO Max Has Removed Some Exclusive Movies From Their Streaming Service
Some HBO Max-exclusive movies are no longer available to watch on the streaming service.
HBO Max is losing the Harry Potter movies to a major streaming rival
HBO Max will lose all eight of the Harry Potter movies at the end of August. From August 31, the original octet will leave the streaming service, marking the second time in three years that the adventures of the boy wizard have left the platform. For those in the US,...
‘Lightyear’ Is Here: Where to Stream the New Pixar Movie Online
Click here to read the full article. “To infinity, and beyond!” the toy astronaut Buzz Lightyear famously said nearly 27 years ago in the original Toy Story movie. And now, with several films in the Disney and Pixar franchise, Toy Story fans will get to know the story that inspired one of Andy’s favorite toys from the 1995 animated classic. Here’s how you can still find tickets to see Lightyear in theaters, and where you can stream it online right now. Review: Lightyear Transforms a Pixar O.G. From Action Figure to Disney Action Hero Is Lightyear Going to Be on Disney+? Yes, you can...
HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
Prey Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Hulu's Predator Prequel
The Predator movies — especially the second installment from 1990 — have dropped hints to the fact that the titular, bloodthirsty extra-terrestrial warrior has been to Earth plenty of times before we were first introduced to it in the original 1987 classic (one of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies). However, we have never been given the chance to see this creature go hunting in a time before modern civilization, when its otherworldly and extremely deadly weaponry would prove to be an even greater threat against more primitive technology, until the release of Prey on Hulu.
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and More in August 2022
If you love intense heat but hate summer vacation, have we got a month for you! Kick off August by enjoying some great TV courtesy of our guide to the best of the month, featuring highlights on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Hulu has FX's Reservation Dogs (Aug. 3), Netflix has its new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Aug. 5), Amazon Prime Video has A League of Their Own (Aug. 12), and HBO Max has a prequel to a little-known show called Game of Thrones (Aug. 21). What's next, a prequel to Breaking Bad?
