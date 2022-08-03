Louisville fall camp: 5 storylines to follow

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jalen Mitchell: Competition bringing out best of Louisville RBs
Louisville running back Jalen Mitchell has never shied from competition. It’s been an integral part of the UofL depth chart since he arrived as part of the 2019 recruiting class. This year, Mitchell is joined by fellow veterans Trevion Cooley and Jawhar Jordan, plus transfer Tiyon Evans and true...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Happy two weeks away from the first high school football Friday night of the season. —ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranks (insider) the 50 greatest true freshmen in college football history. —Rodney Purvis detailing his experience watching an “insane” Rick Pitino practice at Louisville is comedy. —ESPN’s Heather Dinich...
Louisville Entering Fall Camp With Healthy Competition at Running Back
The Cardinals head into the 2022 season with an incredibly deep running back room.
Louisville.com
Holly’s Louisville (8.2.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, August 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Louisville. The Greenwood High School soccer team will have a game with Assumption High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00. The Greenwood High School soccer team will have a game with Assumption High School on August 06, 2022, 08:30:00.
Louisville.com
Faith’s Louisville (8.1.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.
Louisville.com
Laura’s Louisville (8.4.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
Dirt Bowl participants reflect on the tournament’s importance after high profile Shawnee Park shooting
Nearly a month after LMPD officers shot a person after games at the Dirt Bowl, the tournament is hosting its finals.
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
wdrb.com
More than 10,000 cars showcased at 28th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chrome and fancy cars are front and center this weekend for the 28th annual Street Rod Nationals. More than 10,000 cars are lined up and showing off at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Owners stood proudly next to their cars Saturday as fans walked by and talked cars to any and everyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Louisville receives special honor highlighting success of Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is one of 10 communities gaining national recognition for efforts to promote success in the community. “It's just not housing. It's education. It's health care. It's the full gamut of what someone needs to succeed and thrive,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. In 2015, Louisville...
wdrb.com
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
WHAS 11
Louisville man connects Kentuckiana with the rest of the world
"I've loved airports and aviation since I was a toddler, ever since I can remember. I've always loved airports and airplanes," Anthony Gilmer said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
WLKY.com
Louisville man facing charges for deadly shooting last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in the Portland neighborhood, a Louisville man is facing charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Bruce Morris pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to murder and weapons charges. Police say he shot 37-year-old Donta Hutchins last August at the Boone's gas station on North...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
wdrb.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0