Read on thesubtimes.com
Related
The Suburban Times
Bates Technical College’s Digital Media program students create and produce documentary about Tacoma’s 1942 Japanese internment
Bates Technical College press release. Tacoma, Wash. — Bates Technical College’s Digital Media program instructor Brian Parker knows the value of hands-on learning, so when the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation approached the program to create a historical documentary, he grabbed the opportunity. Said Parker, “Providing our students with...
The Suburban Times
Library Board to discuss Lakewood Library, policies and other issues
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Library, updates to policies, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m. Join the meeting in-person, by phone or online:
The Suburban Times
Why teach in a Christian Preschool?
Submitted by Candy Tingstad. If you apply to be an “assistant teacher” in a Christian Preschool, it won’t be to make a lot of money, or for health benefits, or full time employment. It will be to team-teach with remarkable lead teachers, nurture children 3, 4 and...
Former Cleveland High principal reaches settlement with Seattle Public Schools
SEATTLE — The former principal forced out of Seattle’s Cleveland High School has resigned and reached a more than $200K settlement with the school district, according to the Seattle Times. The newspaper reported that Catherine Brown agreed to the deal in exchange for dropping any damage, discrimination or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
CP School District Board Review July 2022
Clover Park School District announcement. Prior to its regular meeting on July 11, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 school year budget. Greg Hart, executive director for finance and business services, shared information on 2022-23 enrollment projections, beginning fund...
ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
The Suburban Times
U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Begins Aug. 8 at Chambers Bay
City of University Place announcement. The U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship will begin official qualifying play on Aug. 8 at Chambers Bay. Before the golfers tee off on Monday, Mayor Steve Worthington and City Council Member Caroline Belleci will help kick off the action on Sunday, Aug. 7 when they serve as honorary starters for the practice round.
8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card
You already know you can check out books using your library card. But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?. Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve...
Chronicle
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
The Suburban Times
Fircrest Police Chief Cheesman Announces 2023 Retirement
City of Fircrest announcement. Fircrest Police Chief John Cheesman has officially notified the City that he will retire in February 2023. When he leaves the Public Safety Building as Chief for the last time, he will have served in law enforcement for over 40 years – all with the Fircrest Police Department.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager August 5 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) August 5 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
waterlandblog.com
What’s Up Des Moines? Meet the folks behind Just Poke, Print Place & Creole Soul
Jeff recently opened up the area’s newest poke restaurant! Just Poke Des Moines serves custom-made poke bowls with healthy, sustainable ingredients! It is located at 23609 Pacific Highway South in front of Highline College. Just Poke offers healthy options, endless toppings and great customer service. You have the option to either customize your own bowl or choose an already designed bowl. They are planning a Grand Opening with a promotional BOGO ½ off poke bowls for the weekend of August 13th & 14th. Don’t miss out, and swing by to say hello. Thank you, Jeff, for choosing Des Moines as the home base for your restaurant!
The Suburban Times
Lakewood RFQ for Park Sign Design Development
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design and engineering services to assist the City in the development of 11 new park monument signs located throughout the City. The City proposes to solicit bids for construction of these signs in winter of 2022 with installation of all 11 sites completed 2023- 2024. To view the Request for Qualifications click here. Proposals must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 19, 2022.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
Chronicle
Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent
Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
5 Things you have to See to Believe in Washington State
Washington is filled with a lot of beauty, Mt.Rainer, the Cascade Mountains, the giant lakes, ocean shores, and even its giant cities. But there are other things in Washington you may have never seen for yourself. So we put together a list of the 5 must-see things in Washington. Some...
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
multihousingnews.com
Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M
HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
The Suburban Times
Lighthouse Activity Center on Standby to Open if Daily Forecasted Temperature is 90 degrees and Above
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma’s Cooling and Air Quality Relief Center at the Lighthouse Activity Center is prepared to open between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily to all Tacoma residents if temperatures are 90 degrees and above. “We are watching the National Weather Service...
Comments / 0