Jeff recently opened up the area’s newest poke restaurant! Just Poke Des Moines serves custom-made poke bowls with healthy, sustainable ingredients! It is located at 23609 Pacific Highway South in front of Highline College. Just Poke offers healthy options, endless toppings and great customer service. You have the option to either customize your own bowl or choose an already designed bowl. They are planning a Grand Opening with a promotional BOGO ½ off poke bowls for the weekend of August 13th & 14th. Don’t miss out, and swing by to say hello. Thank you, Jeff, for choosing Des Moines as the home base for your restaurant!

DES MOINES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO