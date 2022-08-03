ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College’s Digital Media program students create and produce documentary about Tacoma’s 1942 Japanese internment

Bates Technical College press release. Tacoma, Wash. — Bates Technical College’s Digital Media program instructor Brian Parker knows the value of hands-on learning, so when the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation approached the program to create a historical documentary, he grabbed the opportunity. Said Parker, “Providing our students with...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Library Board to discuss Lakewood Library, policies and other issues

Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Library, updates to policies, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m. Join the meeting in-person, by phone or online:
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Why teach in a Christian Preschool?

Submitted by Candy Tingstad. If you apply to be an “assistant teacher” in a Christian Preschool, it won’t be to make a lot of money, or for health benefits, or full time employment. It will be to team-teach with remarkable lead teachers, nurture children 3, 4 and...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

CP School District Board Review July 2022

Clover Park School District announcement. Prior to its regular meeting on July 11, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 school year budget. Greg Hart, executive director for finance and business services, shared information on 2022-23 enrollment projections, beginning fund...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Begins Aug. 8 at Chambers Bay

City of University Place announcement. The U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship will begin official qualifying play on Aug. 8 at Chambers Bay. Before the golfers tee off on Monday, Mayor Steve Worthington and City Council Member Caroline Belleci will help kick off the action on Sunday, Aug. 7 when they serve as honorary starters for the practice round.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Axios

8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card

You already know you can check out books using your library card. But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?. Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Fircrest Police Chief Cheesman Announces 2023 Retirement

City of Fircrest announcement. Fircrest Police Chief John Cheesman has officially notified the City that he will retire in February 2023. When he leaves the Public Safety Building as Chief for the last time, he will have served in law enforcement for over 40 years – all with the Fircrest Police Department.
FIRCREST, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager August 5 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) August 5 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
waterlandblog.com

What’s Up Des Moines? Meet the folks behind Just Poke, Print Place & Creole Soul

Jeff recently opened up the area’s newest poke restaurant! Just Poke Des Moines serves custom-made poke bowls with healthy, sustainable ingredients! It is located at 23609 Pacific Highway South in front of Highline College. Just Poke offers healthy options, endless toppings and great customer service. You have the option to either customize your own bowl or choose an already designed bowl. They are planning a Grand Opening with a promotional BOGO ½ off poke bowls for the weekend of August 13th & 14th. Don’t miss out, and swing by to say hello. Thank you, Jeff, for choosing Des Moines as the home base for your restaurant!
DES MOINES, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood RFQ for Park Sign Design Development

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design and engineering services to assist the City in the development of 11 new park monument signs located throughout the City. The City proposes to solicit bids for construction of these signs in winter of 2022 with installation of all 11 sites completed 2023- 2024. To view the Request for Qualifications click here. Proposals must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 19, 2022.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent

Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
multihousingnews.com

Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M

HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
TACOMA, WA

